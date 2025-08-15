Rodeo Daily

PRCA Cowboys and Cowgirls Chase Checks in Utah and Idaho as Season Nears End

This edition of your weekly PRORODEO recap focuses on events in Utah and Idaho, where athletes took crucial victories with only weeks remaining in the season.

Teal Stoll

Jess Pope
Jess Pope / Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Rodeos in the Western U.S. have been a focus for many top cowboys and cowgirls as we enter the last few weeks of the professional season. Utah and Idaho hosted several events over the recent weekend, with competitors capitalizing on this loop of competitions throughout August and September.

Cache County Fair and Rodeo - Logan, Utah

Bareback Riding 

Jess Pope on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Single Matt and Donny Proffit on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Wild Mike split the top spot for 86.5 points and $4,484 each.

Steer Wrestling 

Will Lummus and Seth Peterson tied at the top with 3.6-second runs, earning $3,741 each.

Team Roping

Two World Champion duos, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira and Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, split the top spot at 4.1 seconds for $4,562 each. Driggers and Nogueira also finished third in Jerome, for another $2,080. 

Saddle Bronc Riding

Riding Legend Rodeo Stock's Woodstock 99, Q Taylor’s 87.5-point ride topped the rodeo for $5,584. 

Tie-Down Roping

With an 8.7-second run, Cole Clemons claimed the win for $4,794. 

Barrel Racing

With the only sub-17-second run of the rodeo, Katie Jo Halbert took the top spot at 16.81 seconds.

Bull Riding

Hayes Weight and Legacy Pro Rodeo's No. 102 teamed up for a win at 89.5 points, earning the cowboy $6,099. 

Owyhee County Rodeo - Homedale, Idaho

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey is currently No. 16 in the World Standings and a 4.0-second run for $2,140 was important for the Oregon cowboy. 

Tie-Down Roping

Reigning World Champion Riley Webb earned the top spot at 8.7 seconds for $2,411. 

Barrel Racing 

Continuing her outstanding year, Megan McLeod-Sprague clocked the only 16-second run of the rodeo at 16.85 for a $2,209 win. 

Bull Riding 

Mossy Waite rode Corey & Lange Rodeo's Peace Out to an 85-point ride for the $6,043 win. 

Jerome County Fair And Rodeo - Jerome, Idaho

Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow rode Corey & Lange Rodeo's Red Velvet for 89.5 points and the $2,233 victory. R.C. Landingham was close behind at 89 points, earning an important second-place check for the No. 15 cowboy in the World Standings. 

Tie-Down Roping

Keeping up with his brother's (Cole Clemons) win in Logan, Brodey Clemons earned the $2,277 victory for a 7.8-second run. 

Breakaway Roping

Earning $2,876, Suzanne Williams took the top spot with a 2.1-second run. 

Bull Riding 

Hayes Weight earned a second win on the weekend riding Corey & Lange Rodeo's Walk About for an 86.5-point ride and $2,678. 

Summit County Fair and Rodeo - Coalville, Utah

Bareback Riding 

Kade Sonnier and Andrews Rodeo’s Empty Promises matched up for an 87.5-point ride, with Sonnier earning $3,490. Clayton Biglow finished second for $2,675, and the No. 30 cowboy in the World continues to climb. Jess Pope also earned another check for third and $1,978. 

Steer Wrestling 

Splitting the win with Seth Peterson (who also split the win in Logan, Riley Duvall is currently ranked No. 13 in the World. The $1,778 win will help him hold onto that spot. 

Payette County PRCA Rodeo - New Plymouth, Idaho

Barrel Racing 

Wenda Johnson took a commanding lead at 16.38 seconds to win the rodeo by nearly three-tenths of a second for the $2,091 victory.

Breakaway Roping

Shayla Currin’s 1.9-second run earned her the $2,238 win. 

Bull Riding

Lane Vaughan rode Western Rodeos' Uh-Oh to a $2,489 win for the 85-point ride. Mossy Waite earned another big check on the weekend for $2,048 in second-place. 

Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

