PRCA Cowboys and Cowgirls Chase Checks in Utah and Idaho as Season Nears End
Rodeos in the Western U.S. have been a focus for many top cowboys and cowgirls as we enter the last few weeks of the professional season. Utah and Idaho hosted several events over the recent weekend, with competitors capitalizing on this loop of competitions throughout August and September.
Cache County Fair and Rodeo - Logan, Utah
Bareback Riding
Jess Pope on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Single Matt and Donny Proffit on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Wild Mike split the top spot for 86.5 points and $4,484 each.
Steer Wrestling
Will Lummus and Seth Peterson tied at the top with 3.6-second runs, earning $3,741 each.
Team Roping
Two World Champion duos, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira and Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp, split the top spot at 4.1 seconds for $4,562 each. Driggers and Nogueira also finished third in Jerome, for another $2,080.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Riding Legend Rodeo Stock's Woodstock 99, Q Taylor’s 87.5-point ride topped the rodeo for $5,584.
Tie-Down Roping
With an 8.7-second run, Cole Clemons claimed the win for $4,794.
Barrel Racing
With the only sub-17-second run of the rodeo, Katie Jo Halbert took the top spot at 16.81 seconds.
Bull Riding
Hayes Weight and Legacy Pro Rodeo's No. 102 teamed up for a win at 89.5 points, earning the cowboy $6,099.
Owyhee County Rodeo - Homedale, Idaho
Steer Wrestling
Dalton Massey is currently No. 16 in the World Standings and a 4.0-second run for $2,140 was important for the Oregon cowboy.
Tie-Down Roping
Reigning World Champion Riley Webb earned the top spot at 8.7 seconds for $2,411.
Barrel Racing
Continuing her outstanding year, Megan McLeod-Sprague clocked the only 16-second run of the rodeo at 16.85 for a $2,209 win.
Bull Riding
Mossy Waite rode Corey & Lange Rodeo's Peace Out to an 85-point ride for the $6,043 win.
Jerome County Fair And Rodeo - Jerome, Idaho
Bareback Riding
Clayton Biglow rode Corey & Lange Rodeo's Red Velvet for 89.5 points and the $2,233 victory. R.C. Landingham was close behind at 89 points, earning an important second-place check for the No. 15 cowboy in the World Standings.
Tie-Down Roping
Keeping up with his brother's (Cole Clemons) win in Logan, Brodey Clemons earned the $2,277 victory for a 7.8-second run.
Breakaway Roping
Earning $2,876, Suzanne Williams took the top spot with a 2.1-second run.
Bull Riding
Hayes Weight earned a second win on the weekend riding Corey & Lange Rodeo's Walk About for an 86.5-point ride and $2,678.
Summit County Fair and Rodeo - Coalville, Utah
Bareback Riding
Kade Sonnier and Andrews Rodeo’s Empty Promises matched up for an 87.5-point ride, with Sonnier earning $3,490. Clayton Biglow finished second for $2,675, and the No. 30 cowboy in the World continues to climb. Jess Pope also earned another check for third and $1,978.
Steer Wrestling
Splitting the win with Seth Peterson (who also split the win in Logan, Riley Duvall is currently ranked No. 13 in the World. The $1,778 win will help him hold onto that spot.
Payette County PRCA Rodeo - New Plymouth, Idaho
Barrel Racing
Wenda Johnson took a commanding lead at 16.38 seconds to win the rodeo by nearly three-tenths of a second for the $2,091 victory.
Breakaway Roping
Shayla Currin’s 1.9-second run earned her the $2,238 win.
Bull Riding
Lane Vaughan rode Western Rodeos' Uh-Oh to a $2,489 win for the 85-point ride. Mossy Waite earned another big check on the weekend for $2,048 in second-place.