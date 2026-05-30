Bubble Watch: Bull Rider Colton Byram Is Moving His Way Toward The Top 10

Rodeo athletes across the country are getting ready to put their boots on the ground and pound out some of the biggest rodeos of the season this summer.

This time of year is crucial for athletes looking to secure their first trip to the National Finals Rodeo and bull rider Colton Byram is no different.

Bursting Into The Top 15

The 26-year-old cowboy has been vying for a chance to enter the Thomas & Mack arena since 2020, and for the first time in his career things are looking promising as he sits at No. 15 in the world standing with $63,590.

After finishing at No. 55 in 2024 and being unranked last season, Bryam is coming in with something to prove.

His most successful ride of the season happened at the Fort Worth, Texas Bulls Night Out, where he took home the win. The bull rider secured an 88.5-point ride on the back of Top Gun from United Pro Rodeo and banked $26,600, his largest check of the season.

Since then, he’s managed to successfully work his way into the top 15 thanks to consistent rides and top-of-the-line performances at some big-name rodeos, including a first-place finish during the first round of CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo and a third-place finish during round three at RodeoHouston.

At No. 15, there is no guarantee at this point in the season he will earn a qualification. But, he is sitting $8,000 ahead of T Parker in the No. 16 spot, a margin that will be harder and harder to close as the season goes on.

Long Fought Battle To The Top

Since early in his career, Byram has fought for a spot this high in the world standings. His career best being No. 30 in 2022, things have picked up quickly for the cowboy. It won’t be easy to compete against some of the best athletes in the sport this summer, but Byram may be able to hold his own in the arena.

His 2025 season held some solid wins, including the Spokane Interstate Rodeo, the California Rodeo Salinas “Big Week Bull Riding” Xbulls and the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo. If Byram can bring the same energy to these rodeos this summer, he may push himself into the top 10 and solidify his spot in Las Vegas.

Byram is less than $5,000 away from entering the top 10, clearly he’s proven he has what it takes to rise from the bottom and land at the top. This cowboy is a true testament to the grit it takes to be the best, and only time will tell if Byram can hold his own this summer and land in Las Vegas.