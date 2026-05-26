Rodeo Athletes Chasing Every Dollar As Summer Run Looms on Horizon

With just four months remaining in the professional rodeo season, athletes are chasing every dollar in pursuit of 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications. It was another busy weekend in rodeo, with events across the country.

Will Rogers Stampede - Claremore, Okla.

The highest paying rodeo of the weekend was a legendary one: the Will Rogers Stampede in Claremore, Okla.

Bareback rider Tanner Aus has not made it back to the big show (NFR) since 2023, but his recent hot streak is setting him up for a return trip in 2026. According to results on PRORODEO, he has covered every horse he has ridden this year and has only scored less than 80 points two times since January.

Riding Frontier Rodeo's Bottom Line, he split the win with Ty Hawkes on Frontier Rodeo's Rocket Line and Jason Wilson on Frontier Rodeo's High Heels. Each cowboy in this trio scored 81 points and earned $2,397.

Barrel racer Emily Beisel broke out the great palomino mare, Chewy (Teasin Dat Guy), to claim the $3,956 win by four-tenths of a second. Clocking in at 17.35 seconds, the pair scorched the field. Unofficially, this will help her cross the $80,000 mark in season earnings and hold onto the No. 3 position in the World Standings.

WPRA legend Lari Dee Guy roped her calf in 2.2 seconds to claim a $4,615 victory in the breakaway roping.

Bandera ProRodeo - Bandera, Texas

John Crimber may be a rookie to the PRCA, but at 20 years old, he is already a multi-million-dollar cowboy in the PBR. Since February 20, he has racked up nearly $35,000 in season earnings and sits No. 4 in the Rookie of the Year race.

He claimed the win in Bandera, scoring 87.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo's Resistol's Gray. Crimber also banked $3,199 for an 87-point ride and second-place finish in Claremore.

PRCA Last Stand Rodeo - Coulee City, Wash.

Kathy Grimes and KG Just Money | Photo by Amanda Dilworth of Western Edge Photography

Nearly a decade after her last trip to the NFR, Kathy Grimes is once again ranked high in the Barrel Racing World Standings. After two checks over the recent weekend, she will unofficially move into the top 15, with 11 rodeos this season.

In Coulee City, she rode KG Just Money (the son of her NFR qualifying mare, KG JusticeWeExcpected) to the win. She also rode her stallion, KG Jukebox Hero (a maternal brother to KG Just Money), who is returning to competition after a seven-month injury recovery, to a check in Tonasket.

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo - Valley Center, Calif.

Two California cowboys continued to rack up wins in their circuit.

Clayton Biglow claimed yet another win, topping the bareback riding with a score of 83 points on Salt River Rodeo's Little Indian. Biglow has earned six first-place finishes in his home state in the past two months. With $52,550 in season earnings, he has climbed to No. 11 in the World.

Saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman scored 83.5 points on Salt River Rodeo's Band Of Angels to claim his third home state win during the spring run.

Ag Expo Pro Rodeo - Watford City, N.D.

Minnesota cowgirl Austyn Tobey loves the state of North Dakota, and apparently, it loves her back. She made a huge splash (literally) when she claimed the win of the 2025 Rough Rider Cup, when a monsoon rain storm turned the arena in Mandan into a lake.

Currently ranked No. 9 in the World, with a little over $40,000 won, Tobey will climb a bit more after the recent weekend. Her time of 17.06 seconds was worth a hefty check of $3,682.