Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association Finals Crowns World Champions
In the year 2000, a group of four Air Force Master Sergeants, one of whom was retired, hatched a plan.
They decided they wanted to create an avenue in rodeo that would offer further opportunities for their military peers and something that could grow into a worldwide event.
The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA) was born and has grown immensely since then.
The 2024 World Finals wrapped up September 19-21, 2024 in Clovis, New Mexico, with plans for the rodeo to return to Clovis for two more years.
PAFRA is a unique organization for active-duty service members and their dependents, veterans, reservists, and the National Guard from every branch. Many rodeo organizations co-sanction with PAFRA, including the Cowboy Professional Rodeo Association and United Professional Rodeo Association. There are also circuits across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Through these rodeos, competitors can earn points to qualify for the PAFRA World Finals Rodeo.
Working with major partners like Priefert, Equinety, Cinch, and Hart, the finals is now able to pay out thousands of dollars to rodeo and our military's finest. For those who wish to follow the PAFRA action, don't miss their next big event March 1, 2025, at the legendary Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.
The event will be open to the public for spectating and tickets are on sale now.
2024 PAFRA World Champions
All-Round Cowboy - Goose Walnofer
All-Round Cowgirl - Lilly Ann Chromey
Break-Away Roping
World Champion - Mollie Clouser
Reserve Champ - Catherine Davenport
Rookie of the Year - Tony Teets
Bull Riding
World Champion - Colton Davenport
Reserve Champion - Wyatt Black
Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Black
Tiedown Roping
World Champion - Dakota Smitherman
Reserve Champion - Jerrod Miller
Chute Dogging
World Champion - Laurence Cisneros
Reserve Champion - Travis Beck
Rookie of the Year - Randall Mosley
Steer Wrestling
World Champion - Goose Walnofer
Cowboy Mounted Shooting
World Champion - Tyler Chambers
Reserve Champion - Sadinia Decker
Rookie of the Year - Sadinia Decker
Barrel Racing
World Champion - April Gunter
Reserve Champion - Lilly Ann Chromey
Rookie of the Year - April Gunter
Team Roping Heading
World Champion - Adam Pollard
Reserve Champion - Dakota Linboe
Rookie of the Year - Dakota Linboe
Team Roping Heeler
World Champion - Tarrant Stewart
Reserve Champion - Clint McMurtry
Rookie of the Year - Randall Mosley
Saddle Bronc
World Champion - Jace Angus
Reserve Champion - Zack Aaron Greenland Rookie of the Year - Zack Aaron Greenland
Bareback
World Champion - Austin Stratman
Reserve Champion - Wyatt Todd
Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Todd
Congratulations to the 2024 PAFRA World Champions and as always, we extend our deepest gratitude to those who serve and have served our great country.