Puyallup Payday Puts Bull Rider Trevor Reiste on the Verge of Return to NFR
One eight-second clip was all Trevor Reiste had to go on.
Prior to his ride in the final round of the Washington State Fair and Rodeo in Puyallup, the Linden, Iowa, native was shown a single piece of footage featuring Bridwell Pro Rodeo bull Pound Town in action.
“I saw one video of him from the Kennewick short-round with Jordan Spears. I just knew he was going to be right there to my left,” Reiste said.
That was all the intel he needed.
With a bull that favored how he likes to ride, Reiste hung on for all eight seconds, scoring 86 points to win the championship round at the rodeo.
It was a significant outcome after a narrow miss. Reiste advanced to the eight-man semifinals thanks to a win in Playoff Bracket 1. He finished with 169 points on two head in that round.
However, the semifinal draws proved to be especially tough for Reiste and many of his fellow competitors. Jace Trosclair was the only rider to cover a bull in the round, so the final four for Sunday’s championship were determined by previous results. Since Reiste had already covered two head, he was allowed to move on.
The win was the needed outcome at a critical juncture in the season. Coming into Puyallup, Reiste was sitting 12th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association World Standings with a little more than $118,000 in earnings. That put him about $6,000 ahead of JR Stafford in 15th place, but about $13,000 back of Jeter Lawrence for 11th.
He leaves Puyallup with a little more assurance having won $18,751 overall and locking up a spot in the Cinch Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the end of the month. Reiste is hoping it all adds up to his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo appearance since 2017.
“I can breathe a little bit more. But, there’s still a lot of money left in the season and I need to keep getting bulls rode,” Reiste said.
While getting back to Las Vegas in December is the ultimate goal, Reiste is also savoring a season that feels somewhat unfamiliar. After reaching NFR as a second-year pro in 2017, his career has been marred by setbacks.
Twice he’s finished outside of the top 50 after cutting a season short due to injury. The other four years, he’s been inside the top 30 but unable to get over the hump while battling through nagging ailments. Last year, Reiste earned more than $106,000, his second-best total for a year at the time, but finished 18th in the standings.
Even though the final chapter of 2024 still has to play out in the coming weeks, the season has given Reiste a confidence boost to know he can still be among the PRCA’s best.
“The last few years, I’ve been struggling with injuries and they were always at the wrong time of the year. Getting hurt at parts of the season where I couldn’t take any time off. This year, I’ve been able to stay healthy through the critical parts of the season,” Reiste said. “When you’re healthy and feeling good, it’s a lot easier. You’re not fighting through pain knowing every time you nod your head it’s going to hurt.”
Other results from the Washington State Fair and Rodeo
Bareback rider Jess Pope won the finals thanks to a 92.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede bucking horse Disco Party. All told, he captured $16,450.
J.D. Struxness took home the steer wrestling championship after finishing his short-go run in four seconds flat. He collected $17,313 in total prize money.
Team ropers Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin won the finals with a blazing pace of 4.9 seconds. They each took home $19,900 in prize money.
Ryder Wright’s 89-point effort on Calgary Stampede’s Flying Carma won the saddle bronc finale. Wright left Puyallup with $17,313 in earnings.
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield was the only cowboy to finish his finals run in under eight seconds, posting a time of 7.4. He secured $17,744 in total money.
Ashley Castleberry dominated the barrel racing short-go with a time of 14.21 seconds. She earned $13,863 in all.
The breakaway roping finals went to Maddy Deerman after posting a run of 2.9 seconds. All told, she secured $16,019 in earnings.