NFR First-Timers Face Triumphs and Tough Lessons in Timed Events

Timed-event rookies at the National Finals Rodeo may have been few and far in between, but that didn't stop them from making their mark in the Thomas & Mack arena. From steer wrestling to team roping, these athletes stepped up to the plate for their debut and didn’t let pressure slow them down.

Timed-Event Rookies Kept The Pace Slow and Steady

In the big man’s event both Gavin Soileau and Chance Howard had a slow start to the week. It wasn’t until Round 5 that Soileau pulled in his first paycheck with a 4.5-second run as some barriers kept him out of it. Howard managed to pull in some cash in Round 6 with a tie for sixth thanks to a 4.9-second run.

Things picked up for the pair after the halfway mark as it seemed they got some footing underneath them. Soileau went on to earn one more check by the end of it, and Howard did an NFR-best with third place in Round 8. The pair ended up staying at the bottom of the world standings by the end of, but also learned a lot for their initial trip to Vegas.

Team Roping Brothers Rose in the Ranks During NFR

PRCA File Photo by Lara St Jacques

The only rookie team roping pair was a set of brothers, Dawson and Dillon Graham. The duo came out with a fire lit beneath them, and something to prove. Finishing at No. 8 in the average, the pair were consistent on all 10 ten days, even if they didn’t have the fastest runs every night.

They earned themselves five paychecks, including wins in Rounds 3 and 7, marking themselves as ones to watch ahead of next season. After a solid performance at their first NFR, Dillon landed at No. 6 in the world standings for heelers, and Dawson ended up at No. 7 for headers.

Lane Mitchell stepped up as a rookie heeler partnered with veteran Cyle Denison, the pair ended up 9th in the average. They pulled in five paychecks with their best night being Round 8, where they landed at No. 4 with a 4.5-second run.

A Pair in the Tie-Down

Tom Crouse and Kyle Lucas represented the rookies in the tie-down roping. Crouse came out of the chute hot right from the get -go, placing third to take home his first-ever NFR paycheck,and did it again on night two. He began to struggle after that, not seeing any money until Round 7, where things picked up again for the cowboy.



Crouse pocketed just over $37,000 at his first NFR. A pair of no-times and a barrier would keep him out of an average check, but make no mistake ,he will be back.

Lucas on the other hand had a less than ideal trip to Las Vegas. He couldn't seem to find the mark night after night, until he finally found his groove in round 5 to ensure he wouldn’t leave empty-handed when he placed third. It was once again downhill for the athlete as he didn’t place again for the rest of the week.

Despite some struggles for these timed-event rookies, competing in the Super Bowl of rodeo is anything but easy. Look to every single one of these athletes to come out swinging as the 2026 season is already underway at the National Western Stock Show, and we are set to kick off next month as the race back to Las Vegas is on.

