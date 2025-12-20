After Storybook NFR Run, Tucker Allen Embraces Life as a PRCA World Champion

After an almost perfect trip to the National Finals Rodeo, Tucker Allen is the 2025 steer wrestling world champion. Allen came into the finals sitting No. 5 in the world, but he quickly closed the gap to clinch his first world title.

Allen had a big start to his season when he won Rodeo Houston, where he gathered up $76,000. To win that much, especially so early in the season, is a huge boost toward the NFR.

“Houston was a big sigh of relief,” Allen said. “After that, you just get to go have fun.”

Allen attributes much of his success to Luke Branquinho and Justin Shaffer. Branquinho, a five-time steer wrestling world champion, taught Allen how to steer wrestle and mentored him as he started his rodeo career.

“[Luke] is who I learned to bulldog with,” Allen said. “He's the one who got me hooked up with all of the connections I have now. That's how I got in with Justin.”

His friendship with Shaffer has had a massive impact on Allen’s career, he said. Not only do the two haul together and haze for each other, Allen competes on Shaffer’s horse “Banker,” the 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year.

Different Approach to Same Game

Tucker Allen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Allen has now taken two trips to the Thomas & Mack. Though his first wasn’t unsuccessful by any means, he had a very different mentality on his second NFR.

“This year, I told myself, ‘Be willing to win big, but be willing to fail big,’” Allen said. “Take the risks, and run at the barrier. I was willing to fail to win.”

The gutsy approach clearly paid off, as Allen left the finals with more than $238,000 in go-round and average earnings. Though everyone watching could see the lead he was creating for himself, Allen said he tried not to pay attention to the standings.

“I just kept my head down, and I didn't really look at the standings,” Allen said. “I knew I was first in the average, but I just kept it simple, and tried to go at all of them like one-headers.”

When it came to the 10th round, Allen had to throw down his last steer to ensure his world title, and he said he could feel the pressure leading up to his final run.

“The day of the 10th round, there would be random times where my heart would get to beating,” Allen said. “I'd think, ‘Can I catch this one?’ but then I’d think about it logically, and I’d say, ‘Why couldn't I?’”

Despite Allen's last-minute nerves, his fellow competitors had full confidence in him. In fact, five-time world champion, Tyler Waguespack, shook Allen’s hand and congratulated him before the 10th round had even started.

“He congratulated me before I went, and I thought, that's super cool, but don't do that, please,” he said with a laugh.

Though it wasn’t his fastest run of the week, Allen threw his steer in the final round. When he stood up, his hauling partner Jesse Brown ran out to confirm to him that he was the new world champion.

In just his first two trips to the finals, Allen has already accomplished what many cowboys spend their whole career chasing. Though he still has more gold buckles on his mind, Allen said one of his main goals moving forward is to be a good representative for rodeo.

“I want to be a good representative of the sport, so that's a new goal of mine,” Allen said. “I feel like there is responsibility with [a world title], so I'm excited for that part of it, and hopefully I do a good job.”

With a gold buckle now secured, Allen’s career shows no signs of slowing. If his first two trips to the Thomas & Mack are any indication, his 2025 world title is only the beginning of what’s to come.

