Reigning World Champion Bareback Rider Calls Off Anticipated 2026 Comeback

The defending champ will not get the opportunity to defend.

In a social media message on Wednesday, Rocker Steiner, the reigning bareback riding World Champion, announced that his return to competing in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) action would be on hold a bit longer as he continues to heal from a neck injury and surgery to repair the damage.

“I know that I have not been very clear on what is going on or what my plan is for this year. I know that I was planning on coming back in mid-August sometime and getting to a bunch of rodeos and putting myself back into a world title position,” Steiner said in the video.

“But my doctor, Dr. Dossett, basically told me that was the stupidest thing I could do because the chances of me re-injuring my neck and having another surgery were high. Then, after that, me riding again would probably be a very low possibility.”

Unexpected Challenges in 2026

Rocker Steiner | Fernando Sam-Sin

Back in late May, Steiner announced on Cowboy+ (formerly The Cowboy Channel) that he was taking time away from competition to address two herniated discs that have been pressing against his spinal cord. The issue caused weakness and numbness in his left hand.

At the time, he was sitting No. 1 in the PRCA World Standings with more than $122,000 in earnings for the season, despite only competing at eight total rodeos. He nabbed a bulk of that prize money during a win at RodeoHouston.

In early May, he won Rodeo Corpus Christi for his final check of the year before recording an 82-point ride at the Hood County Stampede in Granbury, Texas, on May 16, his last outing prior to being sidelined.

On August 9, Steiner announced on social media that he was planning to compete at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore., August 12-15.

That return to the arena never materialized, as Steiner eventually released the rodeo on doctor’s orders. Following that withdrawal, he never teased an additional comeback, leaving fans wondering if he would return to defend his 2025 gold buckle.

The answer finally came on September 16 with the social media post, putting an end to any speculation. At the time, Steiner was still No. 15 in the PRCA Bareback World Standings, but with the final weeks of the season still to unfold, he will undoubtedly fall below the top-15 cutline for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). His goal now appears to be returning to the arena in 2027.

“I think the best thing for me and my family and my sponsors and friends and all of my fans is for me to get 100% and come back next year and do some real ass-kicking. And I know that I can’t do any ass-kicking if I can’t ride anymore,” Steiner said in the video.

“It’s a pretty sad conversation to have, but I’ve been thinking a lot, and I think the best thing for me is just hold off — which is hard because I’ve never watched the NFR before. I’ve had a ticket behind the bucking chutes every year since I was 18. Thank you guys for sticking with me and I’ll be back soon.”