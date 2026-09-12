NFR Race Takes Shape as First CINCH Playoffs Puyallup Rodeo Semi-Finalists Advance

The Puyallup Rodeo is underway, and the conclusion of Bracket 1 has determined the first set of athletes moving on to the Semi-Finals. Throughout the 60 richest PRCA/WPRA rodeos of the season, cowboys and cowgirls earned points to qualify for Puyallup. The top 23 in the points standings, as well as the event winners from the NFR Open, were invited to the lucrative rodeo.

There are two sets of 12 competitors, and each set will compete in two long rounds, with eight (the top four from each bracket) returning to the Semi-Finals, then the top four to the Finals.

Bareback Riding

Three of the four cowboys moving on in Puyallup are inside the top 15, but Garrett Shadbolt is riding hard for the cutline. Currently No. 16, he sits $200 behind Wacey Schalla, who has stepped away from competition again as he continues to deal with issues related to the femur he broke earlier this summer.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Keenan Hayes, 89 points on Korkow Rodeos' I Fly Plane, $3,510;

2. Jayco Roper, 86.5, $2,633;

3. (tie) Jacob Lees and Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $1,316 each

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Garrett Shadbolt, 173.5 points on two head;

2. Cooper Cooke, 170;

3. Keenan Hayes, 170;

4. Jacob Lees, 169.5

Steer Wrestling

Again, three of the four moving on have found their spot inside the top 15 at this time. The outlier is surprisingly Justin Shaffer, who was just $10,000 outside of the cut at No. 19.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Tristan Martin, 3.5 seconds, $3,510;

2. (tie) Seth Peterson and Justin Shaffer, 4.5, $2,194 each;

4. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Chance Howard, 4.7, $439 each

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Tristan Martin, 8.0 seconds on two head;

2. Justin Shaffer, 9.1;

3. Bridger Anderson, 9.6;

4. Seth Peterson, 9.7

Team Roping

As heading and heeling standings differ, let's focus first on the headers' individual positions in the World. Luke Brown has ground to make up, currently No. 28. Clint Summers was hanging on at No. 14, so this was a much-needed boost.

On the heeling side, Hunter Koch is a ways back, at No. 34. Corkill is positioned much better to strike, at No. 17 and less than one Puyallup round win outside of the cutline.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 4.0 seconds, $3,510 each;

2. Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell, 4.2, $2,633;

3. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.9, $1,755;

4. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 5.0, $878

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 9.3 seconds on two head each;

2. Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, 9.8;

3. James Arviso/Levi Lord, 9.9;

4. Cody Snow/Lane Mitchell, 10.2

Saddle Bronc Riding

Waitley Sharon continued his recent hot streak, which has rocketed him up the World Standings. The advancement was most crucial for Statler Wright, the only cowboy from this bracket moving on who is outside of the top 15 (No. 21 currently).

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Waitley Sharon, 87.5 points on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Felicity Shagwel, $3,510;

2. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $2,633;

3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Sage Newman, 86.5, $1,316 each

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Waitley Sharon, 173 points on two head each;

3. Statler Wright, 171.5;

4. Sage Newman, 171

Tie-Down Roping

Joel Harris has also been on a heater, winning six figures in 30 days throughout the summer run. He is safe in the World Standings, but for the Clemons brothers, moving on is key. Cole is currently No. 19 and Brodey No. 27.

Interesting note: two sets of brothers make up our four advancing cowboys from this bracket.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Joel Harris, 7.9 seconds, $3,510;

2. Brodey Clemons, 8.0, $2,633;

3. Zack Jongbloed, 8.1, $1,755;

4. (tie) Marcos Costa and Ty Harris, 8.6, $439 each

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Joel Harris, 16.0 seconds on two head;

2. Ty Harris, 17.2;

3. Cole Clemons, 17.4;

4. Brodey Clemons, 17.7

Barrel Racing

A flawless Round 2 run put Sydney Graham on top of the average leaderboard. While she is No. 6, McLeod-Sprague (No. 12), Gunderson (No. 21), and Kosel (No. 17) still have their work cut out for them and an advancement to the finals is massive.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Sydney Graham, 13.77 seconds, $3,510;

2. Heidi Gunderson, 13.82, $2,633;

3. Katelyn Scott, 13.87, $1,755;

4. Summer Kosel, 13.97, $878

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Sydney Graham, 27.74 seconds on two head;

2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 27.83;

3. Heidi Gunderson, 27.84;

4. Summer Kosel, 27.90

Breakaway Roping

Another race for some long shots who could use a little more luck in their favor in terms of the World Standings race, the breakaway roping shook things up in Puyallup. Kinlie Brennise (No. 30), Jordan Jo Hollabaugh (No. 22), and Jackie Crawford (No. 26) need every dollar they can earn, with just weeks left in the season.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. Suzanne Williams, 2.1 seconds, $3,510;

2. (tie) Kinlie Brennise and Cadee Williams, 2.6, $2,194 each;

4. Jackie Crawford, 2.8, $878

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. Kinlie Brennise, 5.3 seconds on two head;

2. Jackie Crawford, 5.9;

3. Haiden Thompson, 6.0;

4. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 6.1

Bull Riding

Gray, Vaughan, and Fritzlan all are all hanging in the top 15 of the World Standings. Jace Trosclair is currently No. 19 and $12,000 outside of the cutline.

Bracket 1, Round 2:

1. TJ Gray, 88 points on Korkow Rodeos' Chike Child, $3,510;

2. Noah Lee, 87.5, $2,633;

3. (tie) Colten Fritzlan and Billy Quillan, 86, $1,316 each

Qualifiers to Semi-Finals:

1. TJ Gray, 173 points on two head;

2. Lane Vaughan, 169.5;

3. Colten Fritzlan, 166;

4. Jace Trosclair, 164.5