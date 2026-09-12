Comeback Surge Puts Bull Rider Josh Frost in Position to Make NFR Return

For years, Josh Frost made one of rodeo’s most physically demanding events look easy.

From 2021-24, the Randlett, Utah, bull rider competed at an elite level. He finished runner-up in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) three straight seasons before capturing his first gold buckle in 2024.

He won the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Average twice during that span and earned more than $1.6 million over those four years.

These days, things are a bit different, a fact that doesn’t seem to bother Frost at all.

The 2026 Season

After two surgeries and long blocks of time away from rodeo, Frost is clawing his way back to the NFR. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, he’s sitting at No. 13 in the PRCA World Standings with more than $144,000 in earnings for the year.

For others, this might be an uncertain spot. Frost views things a different way.

“I’m feeling great. This is the healthiest I’ve ever been this time of year. It’s been a different season than I’m used to having, at least over the last couple of years coming back from a couple of shoulder surgeries,” Frost said. “I didn’t have any qualifications, so I missed all the big stuff in the winter. We’ve kind of had to do it kind of like a rookie, grinding it out a little bit more. But it’s been a fun challenge.”

Following his World Title in 2024, Frost had surgery to address a shoulder injury. He followed doctor’s orders to the letter, taking months off to recover and doing all the physical therapy needed to heal.

Because his return in 2025 happened so late, Frost opted to compete in the team events run by the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) rather than go back to the PRCA. Eight months after the surgery, the shoulder popped out again.

“The doctors, they gave me the clear and it sounded like it was just a complete fluke deal. They said if you would’ve gone a full year without that shoulder coming out, it would’ve probably never come out again. It was that one percent chance of that happening,” Frost said. “It was just the way the bull bucked me off and yanked my arm, lifted it and yanked it real hard and forward, so it started to come back out again. They said if it comes out again, we’ll have to do the surgery and then a week later it popped out.”

The second surgery put Frost out of commission for five months. By the time he was cleared, it was April. The PRCA’s winter run was over, giving him a limited window to mount a comeback.

For two months, Frost eased back into competition, getting on two or three bulls a week.

“Once June hit, we kind of turned it loose,” he joked. Frost noted that as of a few days ago, ProBullStats had him down for 40 bull rides in 45 days.

Late Summer Momentum

Other cowboys might be scared of the cutline this time of year. Frost is grateful to be on it. More importantly, he’s looking forward to staying ahead of it.

Starting with a win at the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, at the end of August, Frost has added more than $38,000 to his ledger. In addition to Tremonton, he won the Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Plains, Mont., and the Salmon (Idaho) Stampede, along with finishing second in the average at the Ellensburg (Wash.) Rodeo.

On Wednesday, he took the top spot at the Lewiston (Idaho) Roundup Division 1 Qualifying Event for Xtreme Bulls, giving him another $10,000 boost. That outcome lifted him from No. 15 in the standings to No. 12 overnight. As of Friday, he was sitting at No. 13.

Getting back to Las Vegas this December is the focus, and Frost is committed to doing whatever it takes to make that possible. For so long, competing seemed to come so easily. This time around, it’s been more of a challenge – one that he’s fully embracing.

“My first NFR was in 2019, and I was kind of on the bubble in early August. Then most of the month of August, I pretty much knew I had it made. The last three from 2021-24, I knew I made the NFR by May,” Frost said. “This is really the first time in my career rolling into September where I’m right there on that spot, so it’s going to be fun to go finish it.”