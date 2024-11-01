Resilient Cowboy Battling Cancer Competing at Turquoise Circuit Finals
All Around Cowboy Kyle Callaway has mutiple career wins and accolades to his name, but the 2024 Turquoise Circuit Finals might be his most memorable yet.
Callaway was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer in February of 2022 after passing out at the family ranch. Kyle and his family battled the cancer, and he was successful in beating the brain tumor using methods from his state side doctors and doctors in Mexico.
Callaway is ranked in the No. 8 position in the Turquoise Circuit All Around race with $ 5,181.51 won in his two events of team roping and steer wrestling.
Callaway will be starting the Turquoise Circuit Finals steer wrestling competition in the No. 6 position with $4,421.99 won this season.
Early September, after a routine MRI, Kyle was informed that the cancer had returned pretty aggressively. Stateside doctors really have a gloomy outlook on it and informed him the options were not optimal. There was a surgery option, but the risk of stroke or loss of some or all of his left side made it a less then optimal route to take. The second option was chemotherapy to buy him some time.
In Callaway's terms, "Basically deal with paralysis or be sick until I eventually die".
Immediately Callaway booked flights back to Mexico for a second opinion. Once Kyle received the news, he wanted to document this process closely this time. Kyle set a goal to be fit and feeling good enough for the circuit finals the first week of November.
After a visit to Tijuana they were informed the cancer was more aggressive this round, but they had an equally aggressive approach to battle it out. The doctors in Mexico told Kyle they would cure him without either of the options the stateside doctors provided. It was a very optimistic visit, the only information left to chance was how long or how hard to fight this go round.
Kyle has been getting hit hard with treatments both in Mexico and Stateside. They do three four-hour treatments a week while in Billings, Mont. at home. He does 2-hour chemo sessions every other week. He is also getting shots in his belly two times a day, and in the rearend 1 time a week.
Kyle says, "It is a good thing I married a nurse!"
Practicing for the finals has been a little different as Kyle would often throw steers down in-between treatments. He has been hitting the gym and using the good days to stay as fit and healthy as possible, while riding and keeping his horses ready for competition as well.
Last week Kyle loaded up the family, his horses, the family dog, and the last minute addition of an orphaned cat the kids found to head to Camp Verde, Ariz. for the circuit finals.
Kyle's optimism and faith is colossal and his fight for survival is unmatched. There is no doubt there is a huge backing for this cowboy and his family. There is much more life left in this cowboy and the sun will not be setting anytime soon on his cowboying days.
The entire crew of Rodeo on SI will be watching and cheering for the steer wrestler at the Turquoise Circuit finals, but more so, we will be cheering on the sidelines for him to win the biggest victory of his life and beat this cancer.