Riley Webb Commanding National Finals Rodeo Tie-Down Taking Over World Standings
Four rounds of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo have been completed at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Riley Webb has won three of them and finished second in the other. Tie-down ropers take notice.
When Webb pulled out of Las Vegas in December of 2023 he was carrying a new title - World Champion Tie-Down Roper. If things continue on the same path they have been for the first four rounds of the 2024 NFR, he is well on track to repeat.
The Denton, Texas cowboy just turned 21 years old this year and is able to gamble while in Sin City, but he isn't doing much gambling in the rodeo arena.
"You might laugh at me about this but honestly, I am not going out there trying to win the rounds. I am just trying to execute every step. I have been working hard to make the same run every time and execute the plan on every calf," Webb said.
His plan is working. He is almost flawless. If you sat down with him and the videos, he could probably point out something in his runs, but to the average person, he has raised the bar in the calf roping.
In round one Webb tied his calf in 7.0 seconds to kick things off with a round win. He was seven tenths ahead of second place, Joel Harris who was 7.7.
The magic number for round number two was 7.8 seconds which belong to Webb. Another trip to the South Point for the buckle ceremony.
"You know it makes for a late night, but I'll do it every night!" Webb answered when ask if he was tired. "I can't image going out afterward. I don't get to bed until midnight and I go straight there and then straight to bed, so I guess I'm doing pretty good."
He got a little more rest after night number three, but it wasn't due to him not performing well. When he ran his calf, the crowd went wild with applause and cheers. He tied the fastest calf thus far in the round when he threw his hands up at 7.1 seconds. Given that he was down the list a little at number eight, it looked like he might have a good shot at winning three in a row. The very next roper, Ty Harris changed that theory though. Harris was a smoking 6.9 seconds to take the win, but Webb held on to second the entire time.
Along comes round four and the first rerun on the calves. When it was all said and done a 7.5 second run held the top spot on the leaderboard. Attached to the time was a very familiar name - Riley Webb.
After four nights, Webb has won $137,685. He has secured the number one position in the World Standings along with being in charge of the Ram Top Gun award thus far in the finals.
"My horse is working good and I just feel really blessed. It's amazing really," Webb paused for a moment and then continued. "Truly, it is amazing. I am thankful for a lot of things right now."
There is a lot of rodeo left and thousands of dollars left on the table but no matter what the outcome is for this man, it is very evident that he is grateful for every moment and he's taking the time to enjoy his time here.