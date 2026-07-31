The Road to Gold: Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi's 2026 Championship Chase

The leading ladies of rodeo bring some of the best entertainment to the arena through barrel racing and the ever-growing breakaway roping. As the sport has evolved over the years, one woman has been there to see it all and continues to find her way to the top of the world standings.

Pozzi Tonozzi Aiming For Trip 19

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is a leading lady in the barrel racing arena, she has more qualifications to the National Finals Rodeo than almost any other athlete in the game, and she’s not stopping until she takes another crown. Outside of her massive career as a breeder, Pozzi Tonozzi is a top earner in the barrel race with LTE over $3 million.

After finishing at No. 3 in the world last year, Pozzi-Tonozzi has entered the arena again with a new set of horses and a renewed goal for the year. She’ll have her work cut out for her this season as the competition is stiff and she sits at No. 15 in the world with $70,280.

The cowgirl has had another solid season so far in pursuit of her 19th trip to the Thomas & Mack arena. She’s taken home some major PRCA wins in recent weeks, including a round win at the NFR Open and the win at the San Luis Valley Ski-Hi Stampede.

Success In Any Arena

Outside of her PRCA earnings, Pozzi Tonozzi also won big at the Ruby Buckle Central Futurity where she took home the win on the back of her 5-year-old stallion, Blazzin The Way. Pozzi Tonozzi has a long line of some of the most iconic barrel racing horses in history, and Blazzin The Way is ready to take her back to the top.

The pair also had success early in the season at the Elite Luck Of The Draw futurity where they took home the average title. They continued their run at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo where Pozzi Tonozzi won round two. It’s clear that no matter the type of competition these two enter, they can find a way to come out on top.

As this three-time world champion continues to battle her way to the top once again, she’ll have to earn big in some ProRodeo arenas in order to secure her spot in the top 15. She is only $2,000 ahead of Summer Kosel in the No. 16 spot and that gap can be closed in one rodeo if she’s not careful.

With just two months to go in the regular season, this iconic cowgirl is on her way to see Las Vegas for the 19th time. Now is crucial for her to win big and strengthen her place in the top 15, as she is still $17,000 away from the top 10. As someone accustomed to winning big, if anyone can close that gap it will be Pozzi Tonozzi.