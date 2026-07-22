Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones Are Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

The most winning stallion in barrel racing history is back in the arena as Adios Pantalones and Tricia Aldridge have been on quite the streak since his return.

The duo are fresh off their win at California Rodeo Salinas, having returned before the Calgary Stampede, and are now hungry to rise through the ranks as Aldridge sits at No. 20 in the world (as of July 14th).

Early Season Uncertainty

The pair faced uncertainty early in the season as the stallion had to undergo surgery for a fractured hock in February. Since then, Aldridge has been making her way on her mare Penny, but she hasn’t been able to pull in as much cash as she could with Adios. The stallion and Aldridge entered the ProRodeo arena together in 2025, and the stallion already has over $1 million in lifetime earnings.

Their most recent run at Salinas was huge for the pair. The pair left California with over $14,000 to add to the prize pot and are now looking at inching into the top 15 if everything goes her way.

Aldridge and Adios only got better round after round at Salinas and their final round run of 15.98 seconds put them on top of the average for the win with 64.40 seconds on four heads.

After a fairytale finish in 2025, finishing as the reserve world champion as a rookie, Aldridge came in hot this season. Prior to his injury, the two were on fire, scoring big at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and finishing second at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

Back To The Top

Tricia and Adios at Los Fresnos | Photo Courtesy of Tricia Aldridge / Photo By Kierce Photography

At No. 20 in the world standings, Aldridge has earned $50,065 so far this season. She’s less than $2,000 outside of the top 15, which just goes to show that these cowgirls on the bubble really have their work cut out for them the rest of the season if they want to pull away from the bubble and emerge in the top 15. The $14,000 won in California will surely bode well for Aldridge in the world standings and boost her up at least a few spots.

Aldridge held her own with her mare Penny while Adios recovered. The mare pulled in a third-place finish at the Hondo Rodeo, and the pair earned Aldridge enough cash for her to be within reaching distance of the top 15 by the time Adios returned.

Aldridge knows what it takes to earn her way to the top. The cowgirl entered the National Finals Rodeo last season at No. 11 in the world and left as No. 2. She earned $245,385 at the NFR alone and placed in eight out of the ten rounds. This kind of performance at her first NFR proves that she and Adios are in the running to make history, more so than Adios already has.

Right now, the duo is making their way through the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo and is looking to continue dominating after their win in Salinas. Hopefully, the pair will see their names up in lights once again come December.