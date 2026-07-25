2025 World Champion Steer Wrestler Out for Remainder of Season

The 2025 Steer Wrestling World Champion, Tucker Allen, suffered a major knee injury at the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

"Everything felt good going to the steer, it was just totally a freak deal," Allen said. "Most of it was how my left foot hit the ground coming out of the saddle."

As his feet hit the ground at an odd angle, Allen tore his ACL, MCL and posterolateral meniscus root in his left leg. He will undergo surgery with orthopedic surgeon, Tandy Freeman, who serves as the Medical Director for the Justin Sports Medicine team.

This isn't the first major injury in Allen's career.

"In 2020, I tore my right knee up, and tore my ACL and my meniscus," Allen said. "Then, last summer, I messed up my MCL in my left knee in August, which makes me think it may be why when this one went, it really went."

A long-time circuit rodeo competitor, Allen had just recently filled his minimum rodeo count to compete in the California Circuit Finals, which he will now have to bow out of due to his injury.

"It's the first time since 2018 that I haven't been able to compete at the Circuit Finals in California," Allen said. "Even when I blew my knee out the other time, it was during Covid, so we didn't have as many rodeos to go to and I still made the circuit finals."

Despite the setback, Allen remains optimistic about his future and hopes he will be able to return for the early winter rodeos.

"Last time, it took around four and a half months before I was cleared to jump a steer," Allen said. "It's totally up to Tandy, but I'm planning on giving myself about five or five and a half months."

If Allen is able to come back within his ideal time frame, he would return in time for several major winter rodeos, including the San Diego Rodeo and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

"Even if I have to wait six months, though," Allen said, "I could still go to everything in February."

Allen has made two trips to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and has already won a world title. In that same season, he set a new single-season steer wrestling earnings record with $398,913 won. At the 2025 NFR, Allen placed in seven out of 10 rounds and ultimately won $248,046 at the finals.

The steer wrestling world can be sure that Allen will bounce back once again and be a strong player in the 2027 rodeo season.