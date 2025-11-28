Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs Building Future NFR Rough Stock Riders

Rocky Mountain Mini Broncs was established in 2009 by Donnie and Jackie Hayes. Their two children, Kaitlynn & Keenan worked with their parents to grow the company. The Hayden, Colo., rough stock company provides stock for multiple rodeo associations throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

In 2020 Kaitlynn took over the program which at the time had 15 horses. She since has grown the herd to over 120 head of horses and over a dozen mini bulls. They are doing their part in trying to grow all three rough stock events through building a great youth program for young cowboys & cowgirls to start on.

Kaitlynn with her bucking horse herd | Kaitlynn Hayes Wood

RMMB is now the Central Region Junior Rough Stock Association stock contractor. They use this association as the qualifying system for bareback and saddle bronc riders to the Junior NFR.

The central region consists of Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and they split Wyoming with the Rocky Mountain Region.

Their efforts have helped seven young athletes qualify for this year’s Junior NFR.

Mini Broncs | Kaitlynn Hayes Wood

RMMB also brings their stock to PRCA and Open rodeos around the region, where the rodeos will showcase the mini broncs and bulls during their rodeos. This exposure of the event has brought attention to the youth series.

The goal is to grow the sport by giving youth athletes opportunities to ride rough stock horses and bulls in safe, smart environments. It also puts the kids in front of the public. They learn the feel of rodeos and what it is like to perform in front of huge crowds.

These events also fill seats in the stands! People love to cheer the young cowboys and cowgirls on in the arena.

The Woods | Kaitlynn Hayes Wood

RMMB has horses and bulls of different sizes and levels that are used to fit the kids based on their size and abilities. It truly is a training program designed to teach and challenge the kids.

This year, RMMB is hauling 12 horses and three bulls to the junior NFR.

Mini Broncs | Kaitlyn Hayes Wood

They have three Senior Saddle Bronc Horses attending:

011 Bugatti

104 Rocky

913 Katy’s Fling

Three Senior Barbeback Horses

610 Tuff

911 Doctor Doctor

112 War Dance

Three Novice Saddle Bronc Horses

909 House Rules

818 Excalibur

794 Quiet Prairie

Three Novice Bareback Horses

18 Red Flag Collector

734 Double Valley

245 Sneaky Pete

Three Junior Mini Bulls

Dances with Wolves

Pedro

Jelly Roll

There is the question of the EHV-1 virus spread on all our minds right now. RMMB explained, “Our horses had had some well-deserved time off after a busy summer so we haven’t had to worry about any exposure, but we are and will have to be extra cautious.”

The facility is requiring them to have Coggins, brand inspection, and vaccines along with a five-day health certificate. Each animal has to have a registration number with the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

Kaitlynn Hayes Wood

To further protocol, veterinarians will be onsite, and all horses will be checked twice a day from the time of check in to the day they leave.

They are requiring them to provide their own water tanks and fed tubs.

RMMB was informed that the Junior NFR staff is going above and beyond to disinfect the arena between events and using all biosecurity measures to eliminate cross-contamination.

The Herd | Kaitlynn Hayes Wood

“This is about the youth in rodeo and the future of the industry” Kaitlynn explained. The end goal is to provide opportunities for the youth to ride and learn the sport. With these experiences they can further their career into high school and college rodeo and eventually the PRCA. In a world where the cowboy life might be more simple and for some fading, RMMB is doing their part to preserve the cowboy way and introduce youth to rodeo.

The Junior NFR will be in Las Vegas December 4th-14th. Visit the Las Vegas Events Center to support the future of rodeo.

More Rodeo On SI