Rodeo Corpus Christi: Young Guns & Seasoned Veterans Qualify to Progressive Rounds

True to the spirit of the WCRA, a great blend of up-and-comers qualified back to the Progressive Rounds, alongside NFR qualifiers and World Champions.

Teal Stoll

Dean Thompson
Dean Thompson / Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

With a unique format, the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) was designed to offer opportunities to rodeo athletes from a variety of backgrounds. The 2025 Rodeo Corpus Christi (RCC) was held May 7-10, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The WCRA Major event is part of the annual Buc Days Festival and offered a payout of $545,500. 

The contestants qualified through a points system, with the current segment running September 9, 2024 - April 6, 2025. In each event, 16 athletes qualified for the no entry fee rodeo. The top six on the leaderboard in each event were seeded into Progressive Rounds and the bottom 10 began in the Wild Card Round.

From the Wild Card Round, the top four times/scores advanced to the Progressive Rounds. The Progressive Round 1 Winner, Progressive Round 2 Winner, and top four from Progressive Rounds on a two-head aggregate, all qualified back to the Showdown Round.

Progressive Round 1

Bareback Riding

Punching his ticket to the semi-finals and winning the round with an 81-point ride, Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis, Wyo., earned $5,000 for the top spot.

Steer Wrestling

Cody Devers of Perryton, Texas, claimed another win, taking $5,000 for the no. 1 spot in the round with a 6.00-second run.

Team Roping

Andrew Ward of Edmond, Okla., and Jake Long of Morgan Mill, Texas, continued their winning ways, with a 5.82-second run.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Young gun, Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs, Wyo., scored 83 points to win the round.

Breakaway Roping

Hailing from Stephenville, Texas, Martha Angelone roped her calf in 3.49 seconds to earn the win.

Tie-Down Roping

Jarvis Demery of Beggs, Okla., finished on top with a 9.21-second run.

Barrel Racing

Estherwood, La., cowgirl, Alishea Broussard, won the round by over three-tenths of a second with a 15.108.

Bull Riding

Clayton Sellars of Stephenville, Texas, rode to an 83.5-point score to claim the top spot.

Progressive Round 2

Bareback Riding

Blayn Hughston of McBain, Mich., scored 83 points for the win.

Steer Wrestling

Continuing his domination of RCC, Cody Devers earned another win with a 5.99.

Team Roping

Billy Bob Brown of Carbon, Texas, and Trey Johnson of Weatherford, Texas, won the round with a 6.26.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Fall River Mills, Calif., is home to Bailey Small, winner of Round 2, with an 87-point ride.

Breakaway Roping

Multiple World Champion, Jackie Crawford, of Stephenville, Texas, won the round with a 3.75.

Tie Down Roping

Jarvis Demery earned a second round win, with a 9.57.

Barrel Racing

Continuing the pattern of rodeo athletes going two-for-two, Alishea Broussard made an incredible run at 14.801 seconds, winning the round by over six-tenths of a second.

Bull Riding

Clayton Sellars also took back-to-back round wins, with an 80.5.

Showdown Round Qualifiers

Bareback Riding: Roedy Farrell, Blayn Hughston, Quintonn Lunsford, Dean Thompson, Nick Pelke, Kash Loyd

Steer Wrestling: Cody Devers, Levi Rudd, Chance Howard, Trisyn Kalawaia, Chase Crane, Tyler Pearson

Team Roping: Andrew Ward and Jake Long, Billy Bob Brown and Trey Johnson, Jeff Flenniken and Buddy Hawkins, Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves, Luke Brown and Paul Eaves, Megan Gunter and Jimmi Jo Montera

Saddle Bronc Riding: Ira Dickinson, Bailey Small, Cash Wilson, Timothy Troyer, Cole Elshere, Gus Gaillard

Breakaway Roping: Martha Angelone, Kieley Walz, Jackie Crawford, Kelsie Reininger, Kylie Reininger, Taylor Raupe

Tie-Down Roping: Jarvis Demery, Shad Mayfield, Dalton Porch, Blake Carter, Trevor Hale, Garrett Elmore

Barrel Racing: Alishea Broussard, Fallon Forbes, Jordan Driver, Ryann Pedone, Kappie Bryant, Brandie Inman

Bull Riding: Clayton Sellars, Joao Henrique Lucas, Tristen Hutchings, Tyler Taylor, Mason Moody, Deklan Garland

Home/News