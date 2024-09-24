Rodeo Daily

Rodeo Houston Announces Increase in 2025 Purse to Over $2.5 Million

Although Rodeo Houston had already claimed the title of richest regular season rodeo, an announcement was made for substantial additions to the payout in 2025.

Teal Stoll

Last Thursday, Rodeo Houston made a bombshell announcement. In 2025, the purse will be over $2.5 million, an increase of over $350,000. One of the most coveted titles in professional rodeo, Houston is also a huge factor each year in determining the qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo. All money won at Rodeo Houston is counted towards the PRCA World Standings, so a $65,000 check can be a huge opportunity for athletes to get an early start on their season.

In each of the eight events (bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding), the total payout was increased from $242,000 to $281,500. First place will increase from $50,000 to $65,000, second place will increase from $20,000 to $30,000, third place will increase from $20,000 to $10,000 and fourth place will increase from $5,500 to $10,000.

Rodeo Houston consists of five three-day Super Series, two Semifinal rounds, two Wild Card rounds, and a Championship round. In the final round, 10 cowboys or cowgirls compete, with the top four advancing to a Championship Shootout Round, where the winner of the $65,000 will be determined.

As rodeo and the western industry have evolved, more money has been added to events across the country in an effort to help the competitors sustain a challenging lifestyle as professional rodeo athletes. Rodeos like Houston being willing to to step up and keep the trend going is invaluable for the cowboys and cowgirls who put hundreds of thousands of miles on their vehicles each year in attempts to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

The first PRCA rodeo with a million dollar purse and first place payout of $50,000, Houston has worked hard to be responsive to the needs of the PRCA and WPRA and the cowboys and cowgirls they represent. Constantly seeking to improve their hospitality and other aspects of the event, they worked with the organizations to determine the necessary increase in purse.

Rodeo Houston 2025 will be March 4-23. The rodeo is held as a part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, an annual event that shines a spotlight on Western heritage, promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth.

Nightly concerts bring huge crowds, with major headliners performing each year. Rodeo Houston can be counted on as a full entertainment experience and now, the cowboys and cowgirls of professional rodeo will benefit even more from the event.

Published
Teal Stoll

TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News