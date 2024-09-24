Rodeo Houston Announces Increase in 2025 Purse to Over $2.5 Million
Last Thursday, Rodeo Houston made a bombshell announcement. In 2025, the purse will be over $2.5 million, an increase of over $350,000. One of the most coveted titles in professional rodeo, Houston is also a huge factor each year in determining the qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo. All money won at Rodeo Houston is counted towards the PRCA World Standings, so a $65,000 check can be a huge opportunity for athletes to get an early start on their season.
In each of the eight events (bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and bull riding), the total payout was increased from $242,000 to $281,500. First place will increase from $50,000 to $65,000, second place will increase from $20,000 to $30,000, third place will increase from $20,000 to $10,000 and fourth place will increase from $5,500 to $10,000.
Rodeo Houston consists of five three-day Super Series, two Semifinal rounds, two Wild Card rounds, and a Championship round. In the final round, 10 cowboys or cowgirls compete, with the top four advancing to a Championship Shootout Round, where the winner of the $65,000 will be determined.
As rodeo and the western industry have evolved, more money has been added to events across the country in an effort to help the competitors sustain a challenging lifestyle as professional rodeo athletes. Rodeos like Houston being willing to to step up and keep the trend going is invaluable for the cowboys and cowgirls who put hundreds of thousands of miles on their vehicles each year in attempts to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
The first PRCA rodeo with a million dollar purse and first place payout of $50,000, Houston has worked hard to be responsive to the needs of the PRCA and WPRA and the cowboys and cowgirls they represent. Constantly seeking to improve their hospitality and other aspects of the event, they worked with the organizations to determine the necessary increase in purse.
Rodeo Houston 2025 will be March 4-23. The rodeo is held as a part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, an annual event that shines a spotlight on Western heritage, promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth.
Nightly concerts bring huge crowds, with major headliners performing each year. Rodeo Houston can be counted on as a full entertainment experience and now, the cowboys and cowgirls of professional rodeo will benefit even more from the event.