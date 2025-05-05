Rodeo Legend and Beloved Matriarch of Rafter G Rodeo, Kay Gay, Passes Away
The rodeo world and one of the most influential families in rodeo history lost a bright light on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The matriarch of the Gay family and Rafter G Ranch, Kay has undoubtedly reunited with the love of her life, Neal, who passed in 2022.
From a post on social media shared by Rafter G Rodeo:
"Early this morning, our matriarch Kay Gay took her final breath in her home on Rafter G Ranch. Our family is deeply saddened from this loss, but also at peace knowing she’s back to her healthy self, reunited with the love of her life Neal Gay and in the best place imaginable. Thank you for everyone’s thoughts and prayers at this time."
Kay Gay, who wore many hats throughout her lifetime, was the backbone of Rafter G Rodeo for many years. From secretary to flag carrier to costume designer and more, Gay knew every aspect of rodeo production. For 50 years, she and Neal managed the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which they founded in 1958. The weekly spring and summer PRCA rodeo remained in their hands through the late 2000s.
One of Gay's favorite elements of rodeo was adding a little extra glamour. Gay coordinated the grand entries and opening ceremonies, designing and sewing costumes. For the past 40 years at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, her shimmering work was on full display, worn by the pivot setters in the grand entry and more recently, her granddaughters, Megan and Summer Gay.
Gay also competed in the barrel racing, trained barrel horses, and managed the riding horses for the Mesquite Rodeo. The beautiful horses of Rafter G Rodeo in the grand entry became Gay's signature for decades, gracing the arenas in opening ceremonies as her "Palomino Parade." A talented painter and artist, Gay knew how to create beauty in many ways.
Inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in 2010, Gay was an icon in professional rodeo and instrumental in the development of the sport throughout the past several decades. In 1994, she was honored with the Tad Lucas Memorial Award in recognition of her lifetime's work in rodeo. She and Neal were inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003.
Kay and Neal went on their first date at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR), which was a fitting beginning to a life that later revolved around one of the biggest events in professional rodeo. The duo went on to marry in 1956, spending 66 years of their lives together. Family and rodeo went hand-in-hand for the Gays, with sons Pete, Donnie, and Jim all becoming fixtures of professional rodeo in their own rights.
"Kay was just a kind, sweet person. She made everyone feel like they were special. She had a great sense of humor," said family friend and FWSSR timer of the past several years, Kathi Myers.
The entire team at Rodeo On SI sends our most sincere condolences to Kay Gay's family and loved ones in this time.