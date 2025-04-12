Rodeo Veterans Secure Their Spots for Championship Day at the American Rodeo
Globe Life Field home of the Texas Rangers - normally set with perfectly groomed grass and an immaculate baseball diamond - looks a little different. Today, Globe Life has neatly groomed dirt on the floor, Priefert panels, livestock, and The American Rodeo logo hanging proudly above it all.
Cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation will compete for the coveted title of American champion. Can the contenders beat out the invitees and take home $1,000,000, or at least a share of it?
One thing is certain, it will be a rodeo to remember. The American never fails to deliver an excellent competition. The competition is seeing some new faces — and the thought of winning a million dollars brought some very familiar faces back (and in a few cases, out of retirement!).
Each of the events highlighted some of the young up and coming superstars, but it was also really fun to see some of the industries incredible veterans taking top honors.
Kaycee Feild — Bareback Riding
This 6-time world champ announced his retirement from rodeo in 2023 after winning the World Championship in 2022. His career has been nothing short of amazing—earning almost $3.5 million, making 13 NFR appearances, and winning The American, as an invitee, three times.
This year, different from the past three times Feild has visited The American, the hall of fame cowboy is eligible to win the $1 million dollar purse, as he has advanced through the Contender Series instead of being an invitee.
Kaycee Feild split the first round in Arlington with Jayco Roper, each cowboy posting a score of 85.75. Feild rode Pow Wow Nights, a Championship Pro Rodeo horse.
Sherry Cervi — Barrel Racing
For fans of the barrel race, this Arizona cowgirl needs no introduction. Winning over $3 million dollars in her career, riding some of the most well-known barrel horses, qualifying for the NFR 19 times, and taking home the world championship four times, Sherry Cervi has established herself as barrel racing royalty.
Cervi, aboard MP Meter My Fame "Prinicipessa," the Italian word for "princess," won the first round. The win was extra special for Cervi and you could see the emotion in her face when she spoke about it. Principessa is out of Cervi's great mare, MP Meter My Hay, "Stingray."
Cervi graciously said, "Stingray has blessed my life so much."
Luke Branquihno — Steer Wrestling
The 44-year-old, who has gathered a long list of accomplishments including PRCA Rookie of the Year, 14-time NFR qualifying, and 5-time world champion has come out of retirement for his shot to win a million.
While he announced his retirement in 2022, the cowboy cracked out in January 2025 to compete in The American Rodeo Contender Tournament Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The California cowboy beat out the rest of the field by two-tenths of a second, posting a 4.02 to the scoreboard and securing his spot to compete in the championship round. In doing so, he didn't let the fans down and finished off his exit from the arena with his signature booty shake.
How to Watch the 2025 American Rodeo?
The American Rodeo round of 10 can be watched live on Fox Sports 1. The final round of four will be broadcast on Fox. Check your local listings for times and channel numbers.