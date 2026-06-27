RodeoHouston Announces $300 Million Massive Expansion

On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, RodeoHouston announced plans to build a $300 million expansion along Highway 288. According to officials, this will be the biggest investment in the 95-year history of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

According to an article in the Houston Chronicle, the plans include a 1 million-square-foot climate-controlled livestock and agricultural use building.

In an interview with Click 2 HoustonThe Chairman of the Board, Wesley Sinor, shared some of the vision of the expansion and gave some assurances.

“Most importantly, this is the biggest mission-driven investment in the rodeo’s histor,” Sinor said.

The new facility will incorporate areas for education and give youth the ability to get more involved in agriculture, which is a huge mission of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

RodeoHouston’s Massive Impact

RodeoHouston saddle bronc rider | Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

According to the RodeoHouston website, the mission statement is: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community.

RodeoHouston boasts that it has given $630 million in total educational support since 1932. Their economic impact study from 2024 reported that they had one million visitors in 2024 alone and had an economic impact of $326 million for just that year.

In 2025, RodeoHouston reported that it set a new all-time attendance record of 2.7 million visitors over 23 days. There were over 33,000 livestock entries and 5,300 horse show competition entries. Their junior auction sales totaled more than $29 million.

Imagine the impact if RodeoHouston could host events year-round? That’s exactly why they are building the new expansion facility.

The new facility will allow RodeoHouston to continue efforts all throughout the year rather than just during the 20 days of the rodeo. But make no mistake, Sinor clarified, “Reliant Park is our home. We’re not moving to 288 (the location of the expansion). That is just an expansion, a complimentary event for us, but we are looking at Reliant Park as our home for the rodeo, for the foreseeable future.”

Reports indicate that the expansion will be able to open sometime in 2029 and will be able to hold livestock shows, FFA functions, horse competitions and 4-H events.

As one of the premier stops on the rodeo trail, it will be exciting to see what RodeoHouston has in store for agriculture and the rodeo industry with the new expansion.