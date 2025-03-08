RODEOHOUSTON's Sole Hall of Fame Inductee for 2025: Legendary Leon Coffee
After 31 years of being a huge part of the RODEOHOUSTON production Leon Coffee is this year's only 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame inductee. Leon has been a PRCA member and performer since 1978. The Blanco, Texas cowboy has led the path for many barrel men throughout his career.
When Coffee found out he would not be in the arena this year he told the Cowboy Channel Staff, "Last year when they announced that I was going to be out of the barrel, the most I've ever wanted to cry in an arena was when there was 78,000 people out there and I was the only man in the arena and they were all standing there giving me a standing ovation."
Coffee is a PRCA Hall of Fame barrel man. He was inducted into the PRCA Hall of Fame with the class of 2018. The U.S. Army Veteran was introduced to bullfighting from friend and fellow bullfighter Michael Moore. He stopped riding bulls and began to fight them. Leon is one of only three cowboys that have both fought bulls and been the barrel man at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. In 1983 Coffee was the PRCA Clown of the Year.
The legend will still be a part of the iconic rodeo's production this year even though he is not on the arena floor. He will be in the grandstands mingling with rodeo fans. The 70-year-old clown knows how to keep a crowd going and entertained with his enthusiasm and friendly style.
Coffee told the Cowboy Channel, "You know I've always said the good lord put me on Earth to do two things and that's help people out and make people laugh, and in the arena, I can do both".
Coffee is honored to be the 2025 Rodeo Houston Hall of Fame Inductee and even though he feels he has lost a step to be safe and keep the men in the arena safe, he can still make people laugh from the stands.
By Leon's own words, "RODEOHOUSTON, Let's Roll".