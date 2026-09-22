Rookie Saddle Bronc Rider Dominates in Late-Season Push

Waitley Sharon has spurred just about every horse that has come his way this season, and the rookie cowboy has worked his way to the No. 10 spot in the saddle bronc riding world standings. In just the past four weeks, Sharon has racked up nearly $65,000, which launched him through the standings and off of the NFR bubble.

Sharon's rookie season got rolling early with a win at the Prairie Circuit Finals, where he won $10,035 after sweeping both rounds and the average. The Colorado cowboy also took the win at the Laramie Jubilee Days in Laramie, Wyo., and the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Dodge City, Kan.

In the last few weeks, Sharon has won money almost every time he's nodded his head. He won the Horse Heaven Roundup in Kennewick, Wash., with 176.5 points on two horses. Then, just one week later, Sharon split the win in the finals of the Ellensburg Rodeo with an 89.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Yesterday's Delivery. That ride made him No. 1 in the average for another win and another big check.

Sharon's consistency and snappy style have been major factors in his recent hot streak. So far in the month of September, he has marked 14 rides of 85 points or more, an impressive feat when matching up against several high-difficulty horses.

Currently, Sharon is the only PRCA rookie in the top 15 of the saddle bronc standings, and he's the only one positioned with a chance to qualify for the NFR. He is miles ahead in the Rookie of the Year race with his $179,035 in season earnings.

The Final Stretch for Sharon

As time runs out on the regular season, Sharon's position in the top 15 is looking more and more safe. However, with one of the highest paying rodeos of the year still on the way, Sharon may have a chance to move even higher in the standings.

The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. has quickly become one of the most impactful rodeos of the year. The top four contestants from the Puyallup Rodeo along with the top eight in the Cinch Playoff standings qualify for the $1.5 million added rodeo.

Though Sharon received a no-score in the four-man round in Puyallup, he still made the cut and will have the chance to compete in Sioux Falls.

The field of saddle bronc riders fighting for a trip to Vegas this December is full of veterans and veterans, but with the momentum and quiet consistency Sharon keeps bringing to the table, it may be a rookie shaking things up at the finals.