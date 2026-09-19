Former World Champion Bull Rider Plans for Major 2027 Comeback

With time running out in the 2026 regular rodeo season, some fans may be looking for former world champions or their favorite athletes to see where they end up in the world standings. One of those cowboys is Ky Hamilton, the 2023 Bull Riding World Champion and 2025 Reserve World Champion.

What Happened To Hamilton?

So, where is Ky Hamilton now? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as time is running out to land in the top 15 of the world standings. With only $25,524 earned so far this season, he remains unranked and won’t see his name in lights at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this season, but it isn’t without a reason.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, his 2026 season ended before it even began. During Round 9 of the 2025 NFR, he injured his knee. Hamilton had surgery on January 7th to repair torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), lateral collateral ligament and meniscus.

After eight months of healing and rehab, Hamilton reentered the PRCA arena at the Canby Rodeo in August where his hard work paid off and he earned his first check of the season at $5,619. Since he returned in August, it didn’t exactly give the cowboy enough time to get his feet under him in the arena, or at least enough to catch his competitors.

Setback Means Comeback For The Cowboy

In an interview with TSLN News about the setback, Hamilton said,

“And if I hit some lick somewhere and it’s looking like I could potentially make the NFR in a month and a half, sure, I’m going to try to do it. But that’s a pretty big feat at this point in the season. So, I am not too worried about it. I just want to find my groove again and set myself up for a big 2027.”

Hamilton seems to just be excited to get back in the arena. After his first rodeo in August, he won again at the Golden Spike Rodeo where a huge 90-point ride earned him nearly $7,000, enough for the cowboy to earn his confidence back and start preparing for 2027.

Although the world champion cowboy faced some hardship this season, he is ready to bounce back and be better than ever next year. He may not have been given the chance to shine much in 2026, but it’s clear by his performance late in the season, he is preparing for a massive comeback in 2027, hopefully one that will allow him to take back the world title.