Round Two Winners and Semi-Finals Qualifiers Determined at The Governors Cup
What a night in Sioux Falls, as we saw some events that could never have been predicted. Again, some cowboys and cowgirls were able to breathe a sigh of relief in their position in the World Standings, while others felt heartbreak.
The aggregate on two rounds determined the top eight to come back on Saturday, where competitors will have a clean slate in the semi-finals. It is important to note that these competitors are all guaranteed a check, as 5-8 places in the semi-finals will receive $3,611. The top four in the semi-finals will return for a clean slate finals, which will pay all four places, including $30,000 for 1st and $22.500 for 2nd.
Bareback Riding
Round two: 1/2 Jess Pope and Rocker Steiner 86.5 3 Jacek Frost 86 4/5 Cole Reiner and Garrett Shadbolt 85.5
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Score
1
Bradlee Miller
170.5
2/3
Garrett Shadbolt
169.5
2/3
Keenan Hayes
169.5
4
Cole Reiner
168.5
5
RC Landingham
168
6
Rocker Steiner
167.5
7
Jess Pope
166
8
Waylon Bourgeois
165
Steer Wrestling
Round two: 1 Jesse Brown 3.5 2 JD Struxness 3.9 3 Rowdy Parrott 4.0 4 Stetson Jorgenson 4.1
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Time
1
Jesse Brown
7.3
2
Rowdy Parrott
8.3
3/4
Justin Shaffer
8.6
3/4
Dakota Eldridge
8.6
5
Stetson Jorgenson
8.7
6
JD Struxness
9.0
7/8
Dalton Massey
10.4
7/8
Cash Robb
10.4
Team Roping
Round two: 1 Denison and Braden 3.9 2 Eguisquiza and Lord 4.2 3/4 Proctor and Medlin, Wade Thorp 4.3
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Time
1
Denison and Braden
7.8
2
Wade and Thorp
8.1
3
Proctor and Medlin
8.6
4
Brown and Graves
9.3
5
Smith and Rich
9.5
6/7
Summers and Long
13.8
6/7
Ward and VonAhn
13.8
8
Driggers and Noguiera
14.8
Saddle Bronc Riding
Round two: 1 Damian Brennan 85.5 2 Ryder Wright 84.5 3/4 Wyatt Casper and Kade Bruno 82.5
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Score
1
Damian Brennan
170.5
2
Ryder Wright
166
3
Logan Cook
164.5
4/5
Brody Cress
163.5
4/5
Kade Bruno
163.5
6
Ryder Sanford
162.5
7
Kolby Wanchuk
162
8
Zeke Thurston
160.5
Tie Down Roping
Round two: 1/2 Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey 7.2 3 Dylan Hancock 7.8 4/5 Riley Webb and Zack Jongbloed 8.0
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Time
1
Riley Webb
15.6
2/3
Dylan Hancock
16.1
2/3
Zack Jongbloed
16.1
4
Shad Mayfield
16.2
5
Kincade Henry
17.6
6
John Douch
19.2
7
Haven Meged
25.8
8
Hunter Herrin
42.2
Breakaway Roping
Round two: 1 Kendal Pierson 2.1 2/3 TiAda Gray and Martha Angelone 2.5 4/5/6 Taylor Munsell, Rickie Fanning, and Shelby Meged 2.6
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Time
1
TiAda Gray
5.5
2
Taylor Munsell
5.6
3
Maddy Deerman
5.7
4/5
Shelby Meged
5.9
4/5
Jackie Crawford
5.9
6
Bradi Good
6.2
7
Kelsie Domer
14.1
8
Martha Angelone
14.5
Barrel Racing
Round two: 1 Kassie Mowry 13.38 2 Ashley Castleberry 13.70 3 Jordon Briggs 13.80 4 Dona Kay Rule 13.87
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Time
1
Hailey Kinsel
27.83
2
Ashley Castleberry
27.89
3
Halyn Lide
28.00
4
LaTricia Duke
28.11
5
Dona Kay Rule
28.14
6
Shelley Morgan
28.16
7
Wenda Johnson
28.43
8
Andrea Busby
28.64
Bull Riding
Round two: 1 TJ Gray 91.5 2 Wacey Schalla 88.5 3 Jeter Lawrence 87 4 Fulton Rutland 75
Position
Contestant
Aggregate Score
1
Jeter Lawrence
172.5
2
Clayton Sellars
132
3
TJ Gray
91.5
4
Wacey Schalla
88.5
5
Hayes Weight
86.5
6
Rawley Johnson
85.5
7/8
Cooper James
83.5
7/8
Jate Frost
83.5