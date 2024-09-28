Rodeo Daily

Round Two Winners and Semi-Finals Qualifiers Determined at The Governors Cup

With the first two rounds paying out $11,000 for the win, the big money is still on the table, where the finals will pay $30,000 to first place

What a night in Sioux Falls, as we saw some events that could never have been predicted. Again, some cowboys and cowgirls were able to breathe a sigh of relief in their position in the World Standings, while others felt heartbreak.

The aggregate on two rounds determined the top eight to come back on Saturday, where competitors will have a clean slate in the semi-finals. It is important to note that these competitors are all guaranteed a check, as 5-8 places in the semi-finals will receive $3,611. The top four in the semi-finals will return for a clean slate finals, which will pay all four places, including $30,000 for 1st and $22.500 for 2nd.

Bareback Riding

Round two: 1/2 Jess Pope and Rocker Steiner 86.5 3 Jacek Frost 86 4/5 Cole Reiner and Garrett Shadbolt 85.5

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Score

1

Bradlee Miller

170.5

2/3

Garrett Shadbolt

169.5

2/3

Keenan Hayes

169.5

4

Cole Reiner

168.5

5

RC Landingham

168

6

Rocker Steiner

167.5

7

Jess Pope

166

8

Waylon Bourgeois

165

Steer Wrestling

Round two: 1 Jesse Brown 3.5 2 JD Struxness 3.9 3 Rowdy Parrott 4.0 4 Stetson Jorgenson 4.1

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Time

1

Jesse Brown

7.3

2

Rowdy Parrott

8.3

3/4

Justin Shaffer

8.6

3/4

Dakota Eldridge

8.6

5

Stetson Jorgenson

8.7

6

JD Struxness

9.0

7/8

Dalton Massey

10.4

7/8

Cash Robb

10.4

Team Roping

Round two: 1 Denison and Braden 3.9 2 Eguisquiza and Lord 4.2 3/4 Proctor and Medlin, Wade Thorp 4.3

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Time

1

Denison and Braden

7.8

2

Wade and Thorp

8.1

3

Proctor and Medlin

8.6

4

Brown and Graves

9.3

5

Smith and Rich

9.5

6/7

Summers and Long

13.8

6/7

Ward and VonAhn

13.8

8

Driggers and Noguiera

14.8

Saddle Bronc Riding

Round two: 1 Damian Brennan 85.5 2 Ryder Wright 84.5 3/4 Wyatt Casper and Kade Bruno 82.5

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Score

1

Damian Brennan

170.5

2

Ryder Wright

166

3

Logan Cook

164.5

4/5

Brody Cress

163.5

4/5

Kade Bruno

163.5

6

Ryder Sanford

162.5

7

Kolby Wanchuk

162

8

Zeke Thurston

160.5

Tie Down Roping

Round two: 1/2 Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey 7.2 3 Dylan Hancock 7.8 4/5 Riley Webb and Zack Jongbloed 8.0

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Time

1

Riley Webb

15.6

2/3

Dylan Hancock

16.1

2/3

Zack Jongbloed

16.1

4

Shad Mayfield

16.2

5

Kincade Henry

17.6

6

John Douch

19.2

7

Haven Meged

25.8

8

Hunter Herrin

42.2

Breakaway Roping

Round two: 1 Kendal Pierson 2.1 2/3 TiAda Gray and Martha Angelone 2.5 4/5/6 Taylor Munsell, Rickie Fanning, and Shelby Meged 2.6

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Time

1

TiAda Gray

5.5

2

Taylor Munsell

5.6

3

Maddy Deerman

5.7

4/5

Shelby Meged

5.9

4/5

Jackie Crawford

5.9

6

Bradi Good

6.2

7

Kelsie Domer

14.1

8

Martha Angelone

14.5

Barrel Racing

Round two: 1 Kassie Mowry 13.38 2 Ashley Castleberry 13.70 3 Jordon Briggs 13.80 4 Dona Kay Rule 13.87

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Time

1

Hailey Kinsel

27.83

2

Ashley Castleberry

27.89

3

Halyn Lide

28.00

4

LaTricia Duke

28.11

5

Dona Kay Rule

28.14

6

Shelley Morgan

28.16

7

Wenda Johnson

28.43

8

Andrea Busby

28.64

Bull Riding

Round two: 1 TJ Gray 91.5 2 Wacey Schalla 88.5 3 Jeter Lawrence 87 4 Fulton Rutland 75

Position

Contestant

Aggregate Score

1

Jeter Lawrence

172.5

2

Clayton Sellars

132

3

TJ Gray

91.5

4

Wacey Schalla

88.5

5

Hayes Weight

86.5

6

Rawley Johnson

85.5

7/8

Cooper James

83.5

7/8

Jate Frost

83.5

