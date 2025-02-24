Saddle Bronc Rider Joins Family Tradition With San Antonio Championship
Dawson Hay has been aware of the importance of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for as long as he can remember.
The annual winter event is one that has significant meaning in his household. On Saturday, he officially added to the Hay family legacy in the Lone Star State.
Thanks to a 90-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Yippee Kibitz in the finals, the Wildwood, Alberta native was able to hold off the rest of the field and secure the saddle bronc riding title, joining his father, Rod, and brother, Logan, as champions of the rodeo.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. You know, when I was growing up, downstairs in the bar room, my dad had a San Antonio buckle right in the center of it. And then I got to watch my brother win this rodeo as well last year,” Hay said. “It’s kind of cool – three Hays now have a San Antonio buckle.”
Rod was a 20-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo during his storied career, a tradition Dawson and his brother, Logan, have carried on. Dawson has reached NFR five times, including each of the last four years, while Logan has made trips to Las Vegas two of the last three years.
The San Antonio finale was the culmination of a monster showing in Texas that reshaped his place in the PRCA World Standings. Hay took second in each of his first two rides of Bracket Four, then won the third go to secure a qualifying spot in the semifinals.
After a runner-up showing in that round, Hay capped his run in San Antonio with the ride against Yippee Kibitz. His 90-point effort tied with Coleman Shallbetter for the high score of the go, but Hay’s previous success in other rounds allowed him to claim the title outright. In all, he left the rodeo with $23,908 in prize money. With more than $64,500 in earnings for the season already, Hay is just behind Kade Bruno in the race for the top spot in the World Standings.
“(The final ride was) kind of blurry. That’s a strong horse. He hits the ground hard but it was a lot of fun,” Hay said. “There’s a couple times in there where I was jumping back into my saddle and I wasn’t sure I was going to make it all the way through, but it worked out.”
Other results from the San Antonio Rodeo & Stock Show
Despite a runner-up finish in the finals, Bradlee Miller earned the bareback championship after claiming $22,584 in total prize money.
Steer wrestler Brandon Harrison used a 4.3-second run in the finals to take the round and secure the overall title. Harrison finished with $19,979 in earnings.
The team roping duo of Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord put themselves back atop the World Standings thanks to a win in San Antonio. After securing the final round with a run of 4.1 seconds, Egusquiza and Lord each took home $23,130.
Tuf Cooper used a win in the finals to nab the tie-down roping championship. Cooper’s 7.2-second run was a tenth of a second better than Seth Hall, giving him $22,080 in earnings.
Barrel racer Megan Mcleod-Sprague edged out Kassie Mowry by one-hundredth of a second in the finals to win the round. Her 13.74-second effort helped her earn $25,756 in total.
Aspen Miller placed first or second in all but one round on her way to $22,584 in prize money and the breakaway roping title.
After a 14-month hiatus to heal from injury, Stetson Wright proved he’s back and ready to compete. The bull riding phenom won the final round with a 91.5-point ride against Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Ringling Road on his way to $28,208 in total earnings and the championship.