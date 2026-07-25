Sage Newman Adds More Wins to His Summer Run Surge

The summer run of rodeos has officially begun, and these athletes do not plan on slowing down until the lights go out on the regular season in October. Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman sits at No. 5 in the world standings, and after his win at the Rosebud Treasure County Fair Rodeo, he’s solidifying his place at the top.

Big Win At Rosebud

The rodeo took over Forsyth, Montana earlier this week and allowed those not competing at the Calgary Stampede to earn some cash to add to their prize pots. Newman has earned himself $137,533 so far this year and this win has pushed him closer to overcoming Wyatt Casper in No. 4 with $161,416.

Newman pulled in one of his higher scores of the season in Montana. He rode into the arena on J Bar J's Night Ringer and the duo earned 88-points for the win. The cowboy pocketed $1,793, the biggest check dolled out of the entire event.

The cowboy is on a roll so far this year, and with five qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo (2021-25), he’s looking to head to Las Vegas once again. He started the season off strong by winning the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals and Rodeo Rapid City.

In the last two months, Newman has cashed in many ways. He secured five rodeo wins in June alone, including the Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs, where he earned $4,978 and the Rodeo of The Ozarks winning $6,853.

High Money Earner

Newman has won back-to-back rodeos all summer long, pulling in checks nearly every weekend. Despite these being smaller rodeos, this cowboy is clearly putting in the work to make it to the top. He started the summer strong at the beginning of May when he earned his biggest check of the season at World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Matched Xtreme Bronc Ride.

It was here that he not only was the high money earner, earning over $12,000 at the finals and more than $20,000 at the rodeo total, but he also had his best score of the season, securing his first 91-point ride.

Right now, Newman is on an impressive run, earning money at nearly every rodeo he enters. With just over two months left to go in the regular season, every check will count for him as he works to enter the top three and contend for the world title in December.