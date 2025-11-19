San Antonio Qualifier in Uvalde, Texas Cancelled Due to EHV-1 Outbreak

As reported earlier today by multiple veterinary clinics, there is currently an outbreak of EHV-1 spreading across the United States. People are reporting sick horses in multiple states right now with the official tests being processed by vet clinics.

Social media was abuzz today with likely more questions than answers about where the disease had spread, what to do about it, and ultimately how events would be affected.

Over the coming hours, multiple producers made announcements to cancel or postpone their events in an abundance of caution.

PRCA and WPRA San Antonio Qualifier

The original decision coming from the PRCA and WPRA was that the event being held in Uvalde, Texas would continue as planned. The week was full of what would be qualifying events for the main San Antonio, Texas winter rodeo in February.

The original email and notice sent to contestants stated:

"Veterinarians will be onsite and checking every horse entering the rodeo grounds at Uvalde, TX for the San Antonio Qualifier. Each horse will also have its temperature taken and up to date health papers will be required to enter the grounds. The stall barn will be closed from midnight until 6:00 am. No horses will be allowed to be stalled during that time."

A few hours later, the decision to continue was reversed by the Texas Animal Health Commission as they recommended shutting the facility down.

Given that this event was being used as a qualifier to fill spots into the February 2026 rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, more news will have to be announced to decide how to fill those positions.

Understanding EHV-1

Given that this strain has been called "aggressive" by several different veterinarians, now is the time to take all necessary precautions and exhibit extreme caution for horses.

EHV is Equine herpesvirus. There are nine different strains that can occur but only two that have posed the most threat over recent years in the United States, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners.

EHV-1 causes respiratory disease, abortion and neurologic disease

EHV-4 mainly causes respiratory disease.

A strain of EHV-1 called myeloencephalopathy can result in focal spinal cord malacia and neurologic disease.

AAEP lists the symptoms of the respiratory disease as:

Fever (body temperature is >101.5 F (38.6 C)

Coughing

Nasal discharge (most common sign in older foals)

Variable enlargement of the mandibular and/or retropharyngeal lymph nodes

Lethargy, anorexia

Conjunctivitis

Ocular disease including uveitis and keratitis

Lower limb swelling

Their list of neurological disease symptoms:

Neurologic signs are often (but not always) preceded by fever and/or

respiratory signs

respiratory signs Incoordination of the hind (and occasionally fore) limbs

Leaning against a wall or other secure surface

Ataxia or wobbly gait

Urine retention/dribbling

Bladder atony

Recumbency with inability to rise

Rarely, cranially nerve deficits, seizures, and/or brainstem signs are

observed

In the coming days more announcements will be made and Rodeo On SI will do our best to keep you informed. Our hearts break for those of you dealing with this and the stress it is bringing to owners across the United States right now.

