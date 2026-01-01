2026 PRCA & WPRA World Standings Leaders at the Dawn of a New Year

One of the most unique (and confusing) things about professional rodeo is how the season works. The rodeo season ends on September 30 and begins again on October 1. There is literally no off-season for these athletes, who have to begin planning the next season before the current one is even over.

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is held in December, based on the current season, which ends on September 30. While some of these competitors are fresh off the NFR, others may not have qualified and chose to hit more rodeos in the last quarter of 2025. Several Circuit Finals rodeos also happen in these months, allowing contestants to get a head start in the standings.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller | Nathan Meyer Photography

Bradlee Miller finished the 2025 season No. 9 in the World and competed at his second NFR. Currently, he holds the top spot in the 2026 standings with $21,751, after a successful Texas Circuit Finals.

Steer Wrestling

Shayde Etherton leads the way with $15,254. The Texas Circuit Finals and several other Texas rodeos contributed to those earnings.

Team Roping - Header

The Mountain States Circuit Finals and San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier in Uvalde, Texas, have contributed to Garrett Tonozzi's lead in the standings. He currently has $12,591 in 2026 earnings.

Team Roping - Heeler

After a successful Southeastern Circuit Finals and a handful of 2026 Southeastern Circuit rodeos, Parker Carbajal has earned $11,724 to take over the No. 1 spot.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Finishing the 2025 season as No. 16 in the World seems to have lit a fire for Wyatt Casper, who has been plagued by injuries in the past year. Immediately after the end of the regular season, he dominated the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs in New Town, N.D. He currently leads the standings with $43,800.

Tie-Down Roping

Another cowboy who struggled with unfortunate luck in 2025, Bryce Derrer, has taken the early lead, with $16,748 in season earnings. He took advantage of the Cinch Roping Fiesta in San Angelo, Texas, in October.

Barrel Racing

Winning the WPRA World Finals Cardholder Race gave Gracen Harman a head start heading into 2026. The Texas cowgirl has the lead with $13,780 in earnings.

Breakaway Roping

Rookie Jaci Hammons holds down the No. 1 spot in the breakaway roping with $13,277. She has utilized Texas Circuit rodeos to take the lead.

Bull Riding

Bryce Jensen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Bryce Jensen is fresh off his first NFR, finishing No. 6 in the World. He has also taken over the top spot going into 2026 with $35,175.

