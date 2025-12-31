Three Barrel Racers Earned NFR Round Checks Aboard Multiple Horses

It is no secret that it takes a very special horse to compete at the professional level of any equine sport. The horsepower currently competing in the barrel racing of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) is truly outstanding.

At the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), we saw many great horses run down the alley of the Thomas & Mack. Not only are the horses incredible, but having the ability to ride multiple horses of this caliber is a rare talent. Three cowgirls earned checks at the NFR aboard multiple horses this year.

Kassie Mowry - 2025 World Champion

Mowry and Will | Nathan Meyer Photography

Mowry banked $200,437 throughout the 10-day rodeo. Her duo of horses helped her finish fourth in the NFR Average and secure her second World Championship. Mowry has qualified for the NFR six times in the past two decades on a wide variety of horses.

In 2017, she qualified for the NFR after winning RODEOHOUSTON on a futurity horse she trained. Her past four consecutive qualifications have been made aboard horses she owns and developed through her futurity program.

Kassie Mowry and Heavens Got Credit | Nathan Meyer Photography

CP He Will Be Epic ("Will") is one of those great horses. For the 2025 NFR, he paired up with Mindy Holloway's Heavens Got Credit to help Mowry earn a second gold buckle. Due to the EHV-1 outbreak, Mowry jump-rode Heavens Got Credit, earning checks on four of their five runs together.

Will was one of Mowry's top earners in the regular season, alongside two other horses that did not make an NFR appearance this year: Famous Ladies Man and Force The Goodbye.

Round Horse Placing 1 CP He Will Be Epic 1 2 CP He Will Be Epic 5 3 CP He Will Be Epic 3 4 CP He Will Be Epic 5 Heavens Got Credit 6 Heavens Got Credit 1 7 Heavens Got Credit 3 8 Heavens Got Credit 4 9 Heavens Got Credit 6 10 CP He Will Be Epic

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi

Pozzi-Tonozzi and Sir | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

If there is a record for the highest number of horses run at the Thomas & Mack, it likely belongs to the 18-time qualifier and three-time World Champion, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.

For her early NFR appearances, she purchased horses that were already trained. Two decades later, she has now trained countless horses herself, competed successfully at the aged events, and transitioned them to rodeo.

At the 2025 NFR, she earned $152,531 and finished second in the Average despite a nasty fall in Round 3. Sir Epic started the week strong, then took a few rounds off due to the fall. JL Roc Lost A Sock stepped in, pulling another check and helping Pozzi-Tonozzi stay clean in the Average.

Round Horse Placing 1 Sir Epic 6 2 Sir Epic 2 3 Sir Epic 4 JL Roc Lost A Sock 3 5 JL Roc Lost A Sock 6 JL Roc Lost A Sock 7 JL Roc Lost A Sock 8 Sir Epic 5 9 Sir Epic 10 JL Roc Lost A Sock

Emily Beisel

Emily Beisel and Teasin Dat Guy | Nathan Meyer Photography

Emily Beisel pulled checks on the highest number of horses (six) throughout the season to qualify, so seeing a few horse changes at the NFR was unsurprising. Beisel has an impressive string of seasoned rodeo veterans and she called on three of those great horses.

She alternated the majority of her runs between Ivory On Fire and Teasin Dat Guy, with fan favorite Namgis D 33 making an appearance midweek. Despite some downed barrels, Beisel finished eighth in the Average and earned $101,670 at the NFR.

Round Horse Placing 1 Ivory On Fire 2 Ivory On Fire 5 3 Teasin Dat Guy 2 4 Teasin Dat Guy 4 5 Teasin Dat Guy 6 Ivory On Fire 7 Namgis D 33 8 Ivory On Fire 9 Teasin Dat Guy 4 10 Teasin Dat Guy 4

