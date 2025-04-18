Second Chance Opportunity in Logandale Turns Into Big Payday For Cole Franks
Cole Franks came to the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Nev., for one reason – to ride a horse named OLS Tubs Stevie Nicks. The Macza Pro Rodeo animal is certainly one Franks is familiar with, having matched up with the horse for an 85-point ride at the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
The only reason he made the trek to Logandale was for this ride. As it turns out, fate had other intentions.
“My first horse was the best horse at the whole rodeo and that was the reason I entered that rodeo was for that horse. And she fell down right at the start and I didn’t get a good go, so I had to get on the re-ride. And I almost didn’t even get on the re-ride,” Franks said with a laugh.
If not for some encouragement from veteran bareback rider Tim O’Connell and a last second decision to give it a go, Franks might have left Nevada empty-handed. Instead, the Clarendon, Texas, cowboy tied with Tilden Hooper for the best showing at the rodeo, posting a score of 86.5 points in Sunday’s final performance to secure the a share of the win and $6,788 in earnings.
Following the fall on his first attempt, Franks took a few minutes to weigh his options. He called O’Connell to see if he had any recent intel on his re-ride horse, Macza Pro Rodeo’s Grit Your Teeth.
The early consensus was the matchup would be far from spectacular and while it could earn a check the attempt might not be worth the reward. Franks had all but officially withdrawn from the ride when O’Connell countered with one last thought.
“He said it probably wasn’t going to be enough either so I was about to just tell them never mind and then he was like, ‘You might as well just try it. It’s a nice enough horse and it’s not going to be anything that’s going to sore you up real bad.’ So I just said screw it and did it,” Franks said.
The result was certainly a positive one.
Franks earned a share of the victory and another big paycheck to keep himself in the hunt for his fourth trip to NFR. Last season, he finished sixth in the PRCA World Standings with almost $296,000 in earnings, including more than $156,000 in Las Vegas.
While his most recent Nevada payday isn’t quite as big, it’s just as important. Franks now sits seventh in the World Standings with more than $48,000 already on his 2025 ledger.
After almost leaving town disappointed to walking away a winner, the experience in Clark County was lesson in seizing opportunities when they present themselves – even if they seem highly unlikely.
“I didn’t really see it and I didn’t really think it was going to be enough, so that’s kind of why I didn’t want to get on it, but I guess sometimes you never know until you try,” Franks said.
Other results from the Clark County Fair & Rodeo
Stetson Jorgensen placed in both rounds, including a win in the first go, to finish at 8.3 seconds on two head and claim the steer wrestling championship. In all, he earned $8,212
The team roping duo of Jake Smith and Douglas Rich finished their two runs in a combined 9.9 seconds, including a win in the opening go, to walk away with $7,753 in prize money.
Shea Fournier was the only saddle bronc rider to clear 90 as his 92-point effort against Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ The Black Tie earned him $7,367.
Tie-down roper Marcos Costa won the average by one-tenth of a second, finishing his two runs in 17.8 seconds to edge Lane Livingston (17.9). In all, Costa took home $4,923.
Tricia Aldridge put up the fastest barrel racing run of the rodeo, posting a time of 16.93 seconds to win the title and secure an $8,087 payday.
Breakaway roper Josie Conner won the average after completing two runs in a combined 4.6 seconds, allowing her to capture $5,584 in total.
Bull rider Ky Hamilton held off Stetson Wright to claim the title as his 90-point ride against Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Total Air was a half point ahead of Wright. Hamilton’s win garnered him $7,395.
Brushton Minton took home all-around cowboy honors after earning $5,151 between tie-down and team roping.