Six-Time NFR Qualifier Out for Remainder of 2026 Season for Knee Surgery

Dawson Hay, the $1.5 million cowboy and six-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, will miss the remainder of the 2026 season following an injury to his left knee.

Hay, a saddle bronc rider, has not missed an NFR since 2020.

According to a social media post by Hay, he initially injured his knee in Ogden, Utah, at the Ogden Pioneer Days. He then made the winning ride in Deadwood, S.D., at the Days Of '76 Rodeo, pocketing $5,455.

Unfortunately, his next stop was the Hardgrass Bronc Match, where, according to Hay, he finished his long-round ride, and his knee could not take any more. Hay will undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair his torn ACL, MCL, PCL, and meniscus.

Yes, you read that right. Hay tore nearly every major structure that holds his knee together and was still competing — and winning.

Hay is currently ranked inside the top 30 and had been on a hot streak, pocketing over $15,000 in the week before his injury.

Hay shared in a release with PRORODEO:

"I've been riding as good as I ever have and things were just turning around... I never lost confidence. I was excited for the home stretch of the season. But that (surgery) puts me out until next year."

Hay explained that he's had past issues with his right knee, but has undergone two surgeries and has been unaffected since.

The left knee first acted up during the winter building run, so Hay took some downtime. The lingering issue came to a head in Ogden, and the results of Hay's MRI showed just how brutal the injury was.

A complete ACL tear, near-complete MCL tear, a severe posterolateral corner injury, complete lateral meniscus tear and additional damage to ligaments, muscles, bones and cartilage in the area will require surgery and significant time off.

The 28-year-old from Wildwood, Alberta, is going to maximize his ROI and shared that he will be having two other long-term issues addressed during his time off.

Hay shared with PRORODEO:

"I should've done surgery on the ankle three years ago and pushed it off. Same with the hip. When you're in the Top 15, it's hard to take three or four months off."

He explained that he has never taken off a significant amount of time in his professional career, but we anticipate that he will be back and better than ever in the 2027 season.