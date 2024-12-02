Pre-NFR Analysis: Who Could Win the Saddle Bronc Riding World Championship?
The NFR
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will undoubtedly cause some major shakeups in the World Standings of the saddle bronc riding. With rounds paying over $30,000 and the average paying over $80,000, nearly $500,000 will be up for grabs in each event during the ten rounds in Las Vegas. Such a large amount of money means no one is safe in the standings.
With the regular season earnings as the top fifteen cowboys head into the NFR, roughly $150,000 separates the group. The field is stacked with World Champions, NFR Average winners, and multiple-time NFR qualifiers. These cowboys are the best in the world and it should not be understated that they are all capable of winning a gold buckle.
Depending on what happens in Las Vegas, and we have seen some interesting and unexpected events in the past, there is always the possibility of it being any man's game to take home a World title.
The Cowboys
After an incredible 2024 season, Damian Brennan broke the season earnings record at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., with $280,035. At his first NFR in 2023, Brennan finished fifth in the World and fourth in the Average. He placed and won multiple go-rounds, proving he could bring the heat under pressure.
Ryder Wright, the number two cowboy in the World Standings, is only one round win behind Brennan - with $251,262 in season earnings. The two-time World Champion (2017, 2020) and 2020 NFR Average winner is another sure contender in the Thomas and Mack Center. After a great season in 2024, he wrapped up with a $30,000 win at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kade Bruno, Wyatt Casper, Brody Cress, Zeke Thurston, and Lefty Holman have all earned over $200,000 this season, leaving them well within striking distance of the top of the World Standings.
Cress has three NFR Average titles (2017, 2019, 2021) to his name and has finished Reserve World Champion twice in his seven NFR qualifications. He is always a threat to the leaderboard and thrives in Las Vegas.
Thurston, a nine-time qualifier, has earned four World titles (2016, 2019, 2022, 2023) and three NFR Average titles (2016, 2022, 2023). Another cowboy who is sure to show up under the bright lights of the T&M, Thurston cannot be counted out for a World Championship.
Sitting roughly $100,000 from first, Sage Newman and Statler Wright could both be within striking distance, as well. This is not to discount Dawson Hay, Kolby Wanchuk, Brody Wells, Zachary Dalas, Ben Andersen, or Logan Hay - any of whom could tap their week off just right and rocket up the standings.
As always, we will be keeping you updated on all the action and our analyses as the week goes on in Las Vegas.