Star Power Steer Wrestling Horses Take Center Stage in Diamondbacks Stadium
The steer wrestling competition in night number one of the Hondo Rodeo Fest was stellar. Featuring four of the top five ranked Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association steer wrestlers, the runs were impressive, but the horsepower took the spotlight.
Crush who is owned by Ty Erickson is better known to the American Quarter Horse Association as Finding Meno, made a few appearances. First with J.D. Struxness who drew a red and white steer who fell slow but still clocked in at 5.1-seconds. Unfortunately, Struxness drew second out and didn't get to watch the barrier much. He took a little early start and earned himself an additional 10 second penalty.
Erickson drew fourth out and made a great run on a red steer to be 4.26 seconds. Once again, Crush proved why he earned the title of AQHA Horse of the Year. He was nearly flawless in his job.
Tyson, the four-time Canadian Horse of the Year, saw his fair share of time in the arena as well. Jesse Brown backed the superstar in the box and saw the clock stop at 5.91 seconds afrer his feet got a little stuck in the ground on his get off where he had to reset and then made a good run.
Tyson came back with Dalton Massey who went down the arena a little ways and ended up with a 5.97 second run.
The two superstars who had the last run of the night paired up to be the champions and rightfully so. Mable is how she is affectionately known by everyone around her. The beautiful sorrel mare is stunning in person to look at and has a presence about her knowing she is a champion.
Patrionic Dash, as the beautiful sorrel is known to the AQHA, is owned by the Garrett Henry family of the 88 Ranch in Wyoming. She is now 13 years old and found her way to the steer wrestling from the race track. Henry purchased the mare at the Heritage Place sale and the rest is history.
When Mable backed in the box she was carrying five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Stetson Jorgensen from Blackfoot, Idaho. After winning more than $153,000 on the season, the big man will be making his appearance in Las Vegas again this year ranked in the number three position.
His performance tonight though, was all about adding cashflow to his pocket at the Hondo. The stellar run of 3.98 seconds moved him right to the top of the leaderboard and added $12,000 to the bank account for the effort.
The same eight contestants will meet again tomorrow night to compete for the four places which payout $12,000 for first; $7,500 for second; $3,500 for third and $1,500 for fourth. Everyone is competing for the $50,000 bonus at the end of Saturday night for the cowboy who wins the most money.
The payout these athletes are competing for at the Hondo Rodeo Fest is the fourth richest in the rodeo industry so, there is a lot on the line.