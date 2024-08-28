State Fair Provides Opportunity for Contestants to Solidify Positions at Finals
The Colorado State Fair and Rodeo, one of the last rodeos for the Mountain States Circuit, helps to give cowboys and cowgirls extra security or the final push for end of the year ambitions. The timed event cowboys run two head, giving them additional opportunities to capitalize on the payout.
Jase Staudt, the reigning champion for the Mountain States Circuit finals, won the all-around title in Pueblo, Colo. Staudt currently ranks No. 3 in both the all-around and tie-down roping for the Mountain States, as well as No. 14 in the heading.
Steer Wrestler, Tristan Martin placed second in both the first and second round to win the average. Martin sits No. 23 in the World Standings for the steer wrestling. He chases the bubble by less than $10,000, a very doable margin for the remaining rodeos in the 2023-2024 regular season.
The No. 2 team in the Mountain States, Clayton Van Aken and Cullen Teller, took the win in Pueblo in the team roping. Between the rounds and average, Van Aken and Teller won $5,576.
Brady Love won the saddle bronc riding on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Storm Valley after receiving a re-ride from his first bronc (Pool Boy). Love has qualified for the Mountain States Circuit finals five times and looks good for his sixth qualification.
Brushton Minton sits in professional rodeo's most dreaded World Standings position, No. 16. Only $103.79 separates Minton and the No. 15 cowboy (Macon Murphy). The bubble competitors in the tie-down roping will fight for the fifteenth position until the very end of the season, September 30.
Two Mountain States competitors, Cheryl Kennedy and Loralee Ward, tied for the win in the barrel racing. Kennedy jockeyed her home raised gelding, Papagaio "Poppy" (Tres Seis x Miss Lucky Lucky x Dash Ta Fame), and Ward rode Fallon Taylor's Florari (Metallic Cat x Flos Heiress x Dr Nick Bar). Both cowgirls look to have secured their positions in the Mountain States Circuit Finals.
JR Stratford rode Boss Baby to the tune of 89 points. Stratford sits No. 12 in the World Standings. He pulled off back-to-back wins this past week, winning Butte, Mont., and Pueblo, Colo.
Colorado State Fair & Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,652, tie-down roping and team roping.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tristan Martin, 8.9 seconds on two head, $2,646; 2. Kyle Irwin, 9.3, $2,190; 3. Don Payne, 9.9, $1,734; 4. Kodie Jang, 11.4, $1,277; 5. Logan Mullin, 13.0, $821; 6. Eli Lord, 14.9, $456.
Team roping: 1. Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 11.3 seconds on two head, $2,804 each; 2. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 11.4, $2,320; 3. Brayden Fillmore/Josh Fillmore, 11.8, $1,837; 4. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 12.4, $1,354; 5. J.D. Yates/Jesse Jolly, 13.2, $870; 6. Mark Morrison/Chad Wahlert, 14.0, $483.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Brady Love, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Storm Valley, and Statler Wright, on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Moon Valley, 85.5 points, $3,562 each; 3. Garrett Long, 83, $2,285; 4. Cooper Thatcher, 82.5, $1,479; 5. (tie) Ryder Sanford and Bailey Small, 82, $807 each; 7. (tie) Colt Gordon and Brody Wells, 81.5, $470 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Brushton Minton, 18.1 seconds on two head, $2,780; 2. Garrett Elmore, 18.3, $2,417; 3. Sam Lewis, 18.4, $2,055; 4. Monty Lewis, 19.8, $1,692; 5. Jase Staudt, 20.7, $1,329; 6. Tyler Boxleitner, 21.3, $967; 7. Tate Teague, 21.4, $604; 8. Bryce Derrer, 21.7, $242.
Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Cheryl Kennedy and Loralee Ward, 17.20 seconds, $2,925 each; 3. Fallon Taylor, 17.26, $2,113; 4. Alex Odle, 17.34, $1,625; 5. Sharon Harrell, 17.40, $1,300; 6. Lake Mehalic, 17.48, $975; 7. (tie) Julie Plourde and Kim Schulze, 17.60, $772 each; 9. Emme Norsworthy, 17.68, $650; 10. Teneille Angland, 17.80, $569; 11. Chris Gibson, 17.84, $488; 12. Chloe Eichinger, 17.85, $406; 13. Jean Winters, 17.87, $325; 14. Maria Thompson, 17.89, $244; 15. Sage Kohr, 17.90, $163.
Bull riding: 1. JR Stratford, 89 points on Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Boss Baby, $3,934; 2. Wade Tuni, 87.5, $3,016; 3. Garrett Uptain, 85, $2,229; 4. Luke Mackey, 84.5, $1,443; 5. Hector Cardona, 84, $918; 6. Dustin Boquet, 82, $656; 7. Tyler Bingham, 79, $525; 8. Tipton Wilson, 61, $393.