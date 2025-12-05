Steer Wrestling Heavy Hitters Throw Down in NFR Round 1

In the first round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada, the big guys brought the heat. At the end of the day, five-time world champion Tyler Waguespack will start his NFR with a bang after his 4.0-second run landed him at the top of the board and $36,668 richer.

Tonight, the bulldoggers ran Jace Honey's cattle from Honey Livestock in La Junta, CO. This pen will be seen in four rounds: Round 1, Round 4, Round 7, and Round 10. This pen of cattle is said to be the "softest" set out of the three pens, however the steers did not make it easy on the steer wrestlers tonight.

Waguespack came in on the 2024 AQHA horse of the year Swamper. This round win makes 19 NFR round wins for Wag. This was a monumental step toward a sixth world title for Tyler as well. If he wins a world title this year, he will tie Homer Pettigrew for the most steer wrestling world titles.

How the Round Faired for Other Big Men

Nathan Meyer Photography

Kyle Irwin had to make a last-minute horse change from the late and great Baby to Monroe, owned by Ringo Robinson. The pretty yellow horse nailed the start and assisted in Irwin's tie for second/third/fourth with reigning world champion J.D. Struxness and Ty Erickson.

Canadian cowboy Scott Guenthner slid into fifth place with a 4.7-second run. Scott is the reigning Calgary Stampede Champion steer wrestler. He will be aboard Eddie this NFR owned by Tanner Milan.

We saw another tie for the 6th position between veteran Dakota Eldrige and Jesse Brown. Dakota reported a leg injury earlier this week, but he is not letting that sore leg slow him down yet. Jesse is currently riding Banker, owned by Justin Shaffer, and he came into the finals in the No. 2 position in the world standings. Brown made a businessman run on the beef he drew to stay in the fight for his first world title.

The heartbreak comes from Will Lummus' run, where his steer got away from him tonight. Will came into the NFR in the No. 1 position. Lummus is chasing his first world title. With NFR record-breaking payouts this year, anything is possible, so gold buckle dreams are not over for Lummus.

The bulldogging is sure to be a knife fight to the end, and nothing will be over until the last steer is run in Round 10. The big guys brought the horsepower, talent, and energy to make the 40th year in the Thomas & Mack one to remember.

Round 1 Results

Steer wrestling:

First round:

1. Tyler Waguespack, 4.0 seconds, $36,668

2. (tie) Ty Erickson, Kyle Irwin and J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $22,080 each

5. Scott Guenthner, 4.7, $9,463

6. (tie) Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge, 5.0, $2,957 each

8. (tie) Chance Howard and Justin Shaffer, 5.4 each

10. Rowdy Parrott, 5.5

11. Tucker Allen, 5.9

12. Stetson Jorgensen, 10.0

13. Gavin Soileau, 14.2

14. Bridger Anderson and Will Lummus, NT.

