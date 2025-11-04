Beloved Steer Wrestling Horse ‘Baby’ Passes Days Before her 6th NFR Appearance

The Dixon family is grieving the loss of their outstanding steer wrestling mare, 'Baby' (Babys Done Country). The 15-year-old mare has dominated the Professional Rodeo Circuit since 2018.

To say she started with a bang would be an understatement. Baby was purchased by Sam Dixon in 2018. Her first pro rodeo was 'The Daddy of 'em All' in Cheyenne, Wyo. with Sam. She was started as a racehorse that was later finished in the barrels. She was FAST with a lot of run and a BIG personality.

Baby instantly proved she belonged among the top bulldogging horses when, as a back-up horse at the National Finals Rodeo, Will Lumus jumped on her for the 8th round and won the round! Her very first out in the Wrangler yellow arena, and she brought them to the South Point Buckle Ceremony.

Some of her incredible accomplishments include:

In 2020 Baby took Jacob Talley to three round wins at the National Finals Rodeo.

Cody Devers won Round No. 9 in the 2023 NFR aboard Baby with a 3.5-second run.

In 2024, Baby returned to the NFR with 5-time world champion Tyler Waguespack.

Baby went on to the 2024 Southeastern Circuit Finals and helped Sam, Kyle, and Tyler win 5 of the 6 buckles and over $30,000 that weekend.

Tyler Waguespack was aboard Baby when he set the San Angelo arena record with a smoking 2.8-second run. That winter, in about 8 rodeos, Waguespack said he won nearly $60,000 on the talented mare.

Memories of an Extra Special Mare

Sam Dixon

Baby was headed to the 2025 NFR with Kyle Irwin before they tragically lost her this week. Irwin said, "She was a winner and had an energy and an attitude that you could see her use in the arena. She was a great horse."

Sam Dixon said when Waguespack called him about his loss of Baby he said, “As quirky as she was, we all loved her."

Quirky was the best way to describe the steer wrestling rocket. She set her boundaries and stuck to them. Sam said more often the safest place with Baby was on her back.

They did not put it past her to bite, kick, or give the cowboys some well-deserved sass (in her opinion). Everyone who ever rode her respected her rules and knew it was Baby’s way or the highway.

We see it all too often that the quirky ones are often the best ones, and Baby makes this statement true. She was gritty. If four cowboys rode her, four cowboys would win on her. Sam says, “It was not uncommon for her to win four checks within one rodeo."

Baby was easy to recognize with her big white blaze, shiny red coat, and fierce look with ears pinned as she fired through the arena.

This mare was full of personality and pride. “She was the best of both worlds” as she was great in the box and the field.

Sam recalls her as, “A once-in-a-lifetime horse. It is safe to say she was among the top two or three bulldogging horses for the past few years."

He describes her as “Class A” being the small percentage of top-notch horses. “A guy might have a few Class B horses, several Class C horses, but rarely are you blessed with more than one Class A horse like Baby”.

From American Rodeo wins, multiple NFR qualifications, countless rodeo wins, and arena records, Baby truly took the steer wrestling world by storm. She was nearing the $2 million mark in earnings, which the Dixons were excited for her to surpass at the 2025 NFR.

Baby has helped every cowboy at some point in the top 15, and the entire steer wrestling community is mourning her loss alongside Sam and his family.

Sam posted on Facebook, “We love you Baby, save me a spot for that first ride when I get there."

