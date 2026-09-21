Stetson Wright Shatters Pendleton Round-Up Saddle Bronc Riding Record

Time is running out in the 2026 regular rodeo season and with some of the biggest payouts still to come, these athletes still have time to solidify their place at the top. Stetson Wright is proving he could take home the crown once again, with a record breaking ride and win at the Pendleton Round-Up over the recent weekend.

Record-Breaking Ride

From September 16-19, rodeo athletes took over Pendleton, Ore., for the chance to earn one of the last paychecks of the season. With $508,500 paid out, each check was huge for cowboys looking to move up in the world standings. Wright himself sits No. 3, while both spots ahead of him are held by his brothers (Rusty in No. 1 and Ryder in No. 2).

Stetson had a record-breaking weekend, as things started off strong. During the first round, he set the bar high with a 90-point ride and a second-place finish. This took him to the final rounds, where he exploded out of the chute.

Wright captivated the audience with his ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie, the two-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year (2022 and 2023). The duo earned a massive record-breaking score of 92.5-points, setting the standard for the Pendleton Round-Up for years to come.

When it was all said and done, Wright had pulled in 182 points on two head, pocketing just over $16,000 on the weekend to inch him closer to overcoming his brother in No. 2.

Wright Under Pressure

The ride was a new arena record at Pendleton and reminded everyone that Wright knows how to win big when under pressure. While athletes are coming down to crunch time, Wright is showing he has what it takes to ride his way back to the top.

Although he’s winning the all-around race between earnings in bull riding and saddle bronc riding of $362,943, Wright has his work cut out for him in the saddle bronc standings, as he’s nearly $25,000 behind Rusty.

This victory was huge for him, as he hasn’t won the Pendleton title since 2021, and is now working to overcome not one but two family members in the Thomas & Mack Arena come December.

With few rodeos left with payouts this big, Wright will hopefully ride this momentum to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) where he’ll have the chance to earn the world champion crown once again.