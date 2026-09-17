Reigning World Champion Tie-Down Roper Shatters Regular Season Earnings Record

Riley Webb has become an unstoppable force in the tie-down roping world. He's won three back-to-back world titles, and in 2025, he set a new tie-down roping regular-season earnings record. And in 2026, he broke that record again.

Webb finished the 2025 regular season with $305,132 in winnings. This year, he has already broken that record at $318,209, and there are still several major rodeos left in the regular season, including The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Webb's record is the highest across all PRCA timed events. With season left to go, Webb has a chance to hold the highest single-event regular-season earnings ever, with Stetson Wright currently at the top with $368,630 in bull riding in 2023, though PRCA rookie Noah Lee is rapidly closing in on that record himself.

Webb's record-breaking run came together in the final round of the Puyallap Rodeo, where he posted a 7.3-second run for a first-place finish and a $13,900 payout. With that run, Webb will have the opportunity to compete for a cut of the $1.5 million purse at The Governor's Cup.

The three-time champ's record-breaking season got rolling early as he put together more than $10,000 in winnings in the very first month of the season. He followed that up by winning money at every Texas swing rodeo he went to and taking the win at RODEOHOUSTON for a $65,000 payday.

Webb also took the win at the Canby Rodeo in Canby, Ore., the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., and the Gooding Pro Rodeo in Gooding, Idaho. All of that winning has set Webb up with a $95,000 lead on No. 2 in the world standings, Haven Meged.

Another Record on the Horizon

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

If Webb is able to retain his lead and win yet another PRCA World Championship, he will be just one short of adding another major record to his resume: most consecutive world titles.

Currently, the record is held by Roy Cooper and Dean Oliver. If Webb were able to tie them at five consecutive championships, he would be the only tie-down roper to do so since 1984.

Webb's performances at the National Finals Rodeo have historically been remarkable. In his past three trips to Vegas, Webb has caught 30 out of 30 calves, broken no barriers, and averaged a time of 8.16 seconds. So, if Webb's consistency continues, we're likely to see plenty more gold buckles in his future.