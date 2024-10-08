Superstar Gets Head Start on 2025 with Gjermundson Extreme Broncs Win
The momentum has been rolling for Dawson Hay in recent weeks.
After a pair of runner-up finishes at the North Dakota Roughrider Cup and Sheriff’s PRCA Rodeo in San Bernardino, Calif, to close out the 2024 regular season, Hay could have slowed down in preparation for his fifth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.
Could have, but opted not to. And that’s a decision Hay is certainly glad he made.
At the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs event in New Town, N.D., Hay placed in all three rounds, including a win in the second, finishing with 265 points on three head. That total helped him edge out Kade Bruno by a half-point to win the average and take home $36,237 in prize money.
“I’ve been getting on quite a bit lately. I had a pretty busy late season trying to get a little more money won. I didn’t have the best month of August, so I went a little harder than I usually do in September,” Hay said. “I’m pretty fresh and haven’t had much of a break, so everything has stayed pretty sharp. And I drew pretty good horses out there in each of the rounds and it just all matched up.”
Regarded as one of the highest-paying Extreme Bronc matches in the country, the Gjermundson event drew plenty of elite talent, as eight of the top 15 in the 2024 PRCA Saddle Bronc World Standings were in North Dakota, along with numerous other top 50 finishers.
Hay and Bruno engaged in a back-and-forth showdown from the start, with Bruno going up by one-point after the first round. Hay claimed his advantage in the second go, riding Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s Bugsy for 88 points to win the round and finish four points better than Bruno (84). That three-point lead proved to be crucial as Bruno posted the best ride of the entire event in the finals, going for 92.5 points to edge Hay (90).
The half-point margin not only led to the overall victory, but it gave the Wildwood, Alberta native something he’s never had before – a jump start on next season.
While there’s nearly two months before the 2024 World Champions will be decided at NFR, Hay already has more than $36,000 in his ledger for the 2025 campaign, making him the saddle bronc rider everyone will be chasing when the new standings debut.
It’s positive momentum he plans to carry with him over the coming weeks and into Las Vegas. Before NFR, Hay will be in Australia on Nov. 2 for the CINCH Australian Open International Bronc Match, followed by a return to the states for the Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field in Phoenix from Nov. 7-9.
A world title for the work he’s done over the last year is certainly Hay’s top priority. But planning for the future isn't a bad idea.
“It’s huge going into a new season with some money won. It not only takes some pressure off, but it gives you a bit of confidence. You’re running into the big Texas rodeos No. 1 in the world and if you can keep that momentum throughout the whole winter, you can pretty well get the NFR made out of the winter rodeos if you kick butt,” Hay said. “I’ve never actually had any money won before going into a new season. I’ve never went to any of the preseason stuff usually. I’ve usually started at Fort Worth with zero dollars won every single year, so this is definitely a big bonus for me.”