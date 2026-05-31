Wacey Schalla Carried Out of Arena After Scary Wreck in Nashville

Wacey Schalla, an up and coming star in both the bareback riding and bull riding was involved in a scary wreck in the bull riding at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, Tenn., that resulted in him being carried out of the arena.

Schalla was entered in Nashville in both the bareback riding and bull riding, though he drew out and did not compete in the bareback riding due to a pre-existing groin injury. According to broadcasters for the rodeo, Schalla was planning on riding his bull in Nashville, then taking a break to recover before the rest of the summer run.

Schalla matched up with Diabolical of Harper and Morgan Rodeo Company in the bull riding. After a solid start, Schalla came down midway through the ride, and found himself beneath the bull. Though bull fighters tried to get the bull out of the spin and off of Schalla, they were unable to do so before he was stepped on multiple times.

While the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, it is likely to set Schalla back in his return, especially considering that he has already been dealing with an injury. This couldn't come at a worse time for the all-around cowboy.

Schalla currently sits No. 3 in the world in the bareback riding, positioned roughly $13,000 behind Rocker Steiner, who also recently endured an injury and will need surgery. Schalla had a breakout year in the bareback riding in 2025, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo and finishing just behind Stetson Wright in the All-Around race.

Currently, Schalla is more than $100,000 behind Wright in the All-Around standings, a gap that will only grow larger with Schalla on the sidelines.

The biggest hit for Schalla, though, undoubetdly comes in the bull riding. He sits at No. 33 in the world standings and more than $25,000 outside of the top 15. Without a massive late-summer push, Schalla's chances at a third consecutive NFR in the bull riding are thinning quickly.

This moment is surely heartbreaking for the 20-year-old cowboy, but he has bounced back from injuries before. In April 2025, Schalla separated his AC joint in his right shoulder, sidelining him temporarily. However, Schalla bounced back and qualified in both of his events for the NFR that year.

While we don't yet know the severity of his injury or how long he will have to be out, rodeo fans can be sure that when Schalla does come back, he'll come back swinging.