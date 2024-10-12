Taking Life by the Horns: Unofficial Top 15 PRCA Headers Qualify for 2024 NFR
Although a team event, headers and heelers qualify for the National Finals Rodeo based on individual standings. In this article, we will break down the top 15 headers.
Dustin Egusquiza is number one in the World Standings at $201,008. At age 29, the cowboy will make his seventh NFR appearance. Egusquiza has $1.25 million in career earnings. He has been on fire this year with Levi Lord, winning Pendleton, Ellensburg, Austin, and a long list of other rodeos.
In 2nd, Tyler Wade has earned $191,738 this season. The 2023 World Champion is 32 years old and hails from Terrell, Texas. With $1.4 million in career earnings, he will make his seventh NFR appearance. In 2024, with his Wesley Thorp, Wade notched major wins including the Roughrider Cup, Heber City, and Casper.
With $177,36, Kaleb Driggers sits 3rd in the World. A two-time World Champion (2021, 2022), the 34 year old cowboy is from Hoboken, Georgia. This is his twelfth NFR qualification. Driggers has $2.66 million in career earnings. In 2024, he and Junior Nogueira have won several large rodeos, including the NFR Open, Ponoka, and Los Fresnos.
Coleman Proctor has $198,517 in season earnings and is currently 4th in the World. The 39 year old cowboy from Pryor, Oklahoma, will make his ninth NFR appearance in December and has over $1.5 million in career earnings. With Logan Medlin in 2024, he earned wins at Puyallup, Dodge City, and the Prairie Circuit Finals, amongst others.
In 5th, Clint Summers has earned $143,146 this season. The Lake City, Florida, cowboy is 33 years old and this is his fourth NFR qualification. With $822,401 in career earnings, he finished the 2023 season 2nd in the World. In 2024, he and Jake Long won White Sulphur Springs, San Angelo Cinch Chute Out, and Dalhart.
Earning $136,581 this season, Andrew Ward sits 6th in the World. From Edmond, Oklahoma, the 34 year old cowboy will make his fourth NFR appearance. He has over $1 million in career earnings and won the NFR Average in 2021. With Kollin VonAhn, Ward won Kennewick, Reno, and Haysville, amongst others, in 2024.
Jake Smith is 7th with $129,366. From Broken Bow, Oklahoma, the 31 year old cowboy will compete at his first NFR this year. He has $360,379 in career earnings. Smith and Douglas Rich earned wins at Union and Eagle Mountain this year.
With $126,296, J.C. Yeahquo is 8th in the World. The 24 year old cowboy is from Mandaree, North Dakota. He will make his first NFR appearance in December, with Buddy Hawkins II. In 2024, the duo notched several large wins, including Houston and Kansas City. He also earned the win in Calgary with Kollin VonAhn.
In 9th, Brenten Hall has $125,663 in season earnings. Hailing from Jay, Oklahoma, the 25 year old cowboy will compete at his fourth NFR this year. He has $653,713 in career earnings. With Kaden Profili, Hall won Lewiston, Ellensburg, Belle Fourche, and several others.
Luke Brown is currently 10th with $117,418. At age 50, the Rock Hill, South Carolina, cowboy has now qualified for the NFR fifteen times. With over $2.8 million in career earnings, he has three NFR Average titles (2010, 2013, 2015). In 2024, he won Bremerton with Travis Graves.
Earning $113,083, Clay Smith sits 11th in the World. With two World Championships (2018, 2019), Smith will make his tenth consecutive NFR appearance. At age 33, from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, he has over $1.7 million in career earnings. With Coleby Payne, he won Fort Worth, Mona, and New Braunfels, amongst others in 2024.
Cyle Denison is 12th with $108,812. At age 25, the Iowa, Louisiana, cowboy will make his first NFR appearance in December. With Tanner Braden, he capitalized at The Governor's Cup to solidify his spot in the top 15.
In 13th, Erich Rogers has $115,181 in season earnings. With a World Championship (2017) and an NFR Average title (2020), he has now qualified for the NFR thirteen times. The 38 year old cowboy from Round Rock, Arizona, has over $2.1 million in career earnings. He and Paul Eaves won San Bernadino, Abilene, Salinas, and a number of others this year.
With $108,269, Cody Snow is 14th in the World. At age 28, the Los Olivos, California, cowboy has qualified for the NFR eight times. Snow has career earnings over $1.2 million. In 2024, he and Hunter Koch won Prescott and Tucson.
Wrapping up the top 15 is Derrick Begay with $105,069. He will make his eleventh NFR appearance this year. The 41 year old cowboy hails from Seba Dalkai, Arizona. With over $1.7 million in career earnings, he won the NFR Average with Colter Todd in 2023. In 2024, the team won Sante Fe and San Antonio.