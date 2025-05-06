Talented 2025 Resistol Rookies Took Top Honors Being Named Roundup Champions
Over the last four years, the Resistol Rookie Roundup presented by The Cowboy Channel has become a highly anticipated event in rodeo. The event is favored among rookie contestants and serves as a key indicator for fans and commentators, highlighting the rising stars to watch as the summer run quickly approaches and the season kicks into high gear.
Entries were open to the top 15 Resistol rookie contestants in each event, who competed for two days at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.
Not only does this event offer the chance to earn a prestigious title that only four other professional rodeo athletes have earned before them, but it also plays a role in the development of their careers. From receiving encouraging messages from world champions and former Resistol rookies to participating in media training on how to best present themselves on social media and in interviews, the Resistol Rookie Roundup is more than just a rodeo– it serves as a foundation for these athletes who are the future of rodeo.
Friday, April 25th, marked the first night of competition, during which all 15 athletes competed, vying for their spot in the top eight to complete the following day. Immediately following the eight-man round, the top four battled it out in the shootout to see who would be named the 2025 champions.
Who Earned Resistol Rookie Championship at the Roundup?
Gavin French rose to the top of the bareback leaderboard as the weekend progressed, proving he can handle the pressure. In the shootout round, he delivered the highest score of the whole competition, matching Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Scarlet Bell for an 84-point performance.
Trace Harris, a 23-year-old steer wrestler who lives in Poth, Texas, earned the victory. He posted a 4.1-second run worth $2,500.
Gabe Williams and Faron Candelaria were the team roping duo that took home the one in a career win. They worked together to complete a clean run in 4.4 seconds.
Former Tarleton State University saddle bronc rider, Ira Dickinson matched Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Exotic Dancer, where they danced for 83 points to earn the top spot on the leaderboard.
Blayne Saine made a statement by winning the eight-man and shootout rounds in the tie-down roping, demonstrating that 8.4 seconds is all it takes for people to remember your name.
In just 1.8 seconds, Ali Norcutt earned the breakaway champion title and $2,500 to put towards her season earnings.
Emma Parr earned the 2025 Resistol Rookie Roundup barrel racing title by five-hundredths of a second, and she stopped the clock at 13.08 seconds.
Rush Valley, Utah cowboy Wyatt Marshall was the only bull rider to cover a bull in the four-man round. He matched with Billy’s Hideaway from Pickett Pro Rodeo, and the judges awarded them 86 points.
While the 2025 Resistol Rookie Roundup has concluded and crowned its champions, next year will be just as exciting, as a new class will take the stage to show their talents.