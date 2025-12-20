Josie Conner Banks $95,000 in First Two Nights of Million Dollar Breakaway
The first six rounds of the Million Dollar Breakaway have been completed, and incredible paychecks have been issued.
Josie Conner is running away with the money from the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway like a bandit. In just 24 hours, Conner has deposited $95,000 in earnings for less than 10 seconds' worth of work.
That's wildly incorrect, actually. It's been a lifetime of work for the Louisiana cowgirl who is completely dedicated to her craft. It is just fun to say, though, that in less than 10 seconds, the little package of dynamite earned that much money.
She and 'Dutch', the AQHA Horse of the Year, are a match made in heaven. In one of her interviews, she said, "Well, I ride Dutch, so that gives me an advantage."
Dutch is certainly part of the magic, but the cowgirl needs some credit as well because she knows exactly how to score, get forward, and deliver the loop in perfect timing.
Conner's Cleanin Up in Scottsdale
After winning $45,000 to be the high money winner from Rounds 1 through 3, the first night, Conner came back to dominate Rounds 4 and 5. She holds the two fastest times of the entire roping and they came back-to-back.
Round 4 saw Conner and Dutch stop the clock at 1.76 seconds to earn the championship and add another $25,000 to their bank. She then came right back in Round 5 to be 1.78 and take home another round win.
In the final round of the evening, Conner was a little more conservative but still roped one clean, she just didn't get a check in Round 6.
The 15 Top Cowgirls Compete for Biggest Prize
After the first two nights, only the top 15 cowgirls will get the chance to rope in the final four rounds. Those moving on come from being the top 12 money earners and then the top three in the average after six rounds.
At the time of publication, the Million Dollar Breakaway did not have the aggregate results posted, so these are very unofficial.
If an athlete qualified to move on based on money won and was in the average as well, then the ropers drop down in the money-earned category. These are your ropers who will get to compete in Rounds 7 through 10.
Roper
Winnings
Josie Conner
$95,000
Hali Williams
$50,000
Danielle Lowman
$50,000
Sarah Angelone
$35,000
Emilee Charlesworth
$27,500
Maddy Deerman-Jacobs
$27,500
Gentry Goza
$27,500
Beau Peterson
$25,000
Suzanne Williams
$25,000
Cheyanne McCartney
$22,500
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
$22,500
Kirby Rawlinson
$20,000
Kayse Mahoney
$20,000
Shania Johnston
$15,000
Aspen Miller
$15,000
Tonight, the breakaway ropers will be back in the box the final four times to vie for a piece of the $1 million payout. On the final night alone, an astounding $422,500 will be awarded.
As a reminder, here are the payouts:
Rounds
1st - $25,000
2nd - $20,000
3rd - $15,000
4th - $10,000
5th - $7,500
6th - $5,000
Average
1st - $60,000
2nd - $40,000
3rd - $30,000
4th - $20,000
5th - $15,000
6th - $10,000
