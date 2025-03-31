Talented New Mexico Saddle Bronc Rider Passes Away at Just 44
While our rodeo family may be widespread, we all feel the losses of one of our own. Sadly, we have lost some bright lights in 2025. New Mexico cowboy, Todd Rangel, passed away on March 22, 2025. A beloved son, brother, and friend to many, Rangel was known in rodeo for his talents as a saddle bronc rider. After sustaining serious injuries that cut his career short, Rangel continued to live the cowboy way of life with his passion for horses.
Rangel found great success rodeoing professionally in the early 2000s, qualifying for the Dodge National Circuit Finals. He won the snakepit of a rodeo, the Texas Circuit Finals, in 2005. The Navajo cowboy was also an Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier. By all accounts on social media, Rangel had a reputation as a gentleman and "heck of a bronc rider." Born November 27, 1980, in Gallup, N.M, Rangel loved being a cowboy above all.
One post from his family on Facebook states:
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, Todd Ernest Rangel. He left us Suddenly on March 22, 2025 surrounded by his loved ones. Todd was a great person who loved traveling and pursuing his rodeo career and cowboy way of life. He will be remembered for his kindness and warmth. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. services and arrangements are currently pending. Todd’s family is asking for monetary donations to alleviate the financial burden of his services. Your help and prayers during this difficult time are deeply appreciated. cashapp: $goatrancher95 Zelle: 5053120864 (Glenda) Thank you, The Rangel Family"
Family was very important to Rangel, who is survived by his parents, Glennalden and Ernest Rangel, and his brother, Billy Ken Rangel. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Janice and Martin Martinez, and his paternal grandfather Elias Rangel. Rangel's family has peace knowing he was greeted with open arms on the other side.
Per his obituary, "A farewell to Todd Ernest Rangel will be held on March 31, 2025, at Mt. Taylor Funerals & Cremations / Compassion Mortuary in Grants, New Mexico, beginning at 11:00 AM. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Grants Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:15 PM, where his spirit will forever roam free, entwined with the very earth he cherished."
We extend our most sincere condolences to Todd Rangel's family and loved ones at this difficult time.