Team Roping Pair Proctor and Medlin Call It Quits On A Partnership

Team roping is the one rodeo event that forces athletes to rely heavily on their partner. Headers and heelers in the sport create a cohesive relationship between one another that can defy the laws of nature and allow them to rope a steer as a pair in under five seconds. These partnerships are sacred to most, especially a pair like Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin.

The pair joined forces as friends, taking to the arena in team roping. For the last five years, they have seen the NFR together, Proctor with nine qualifications under his belt and Medlin with five. For the first time since teaming up, the pair won’t see the Thomas and Mack arena come December.

Falling short this year meant the duo decided to make a change.

The duo came in blazing hot to the 2024 National Finals Rodeo. They were one steer away from three gold buckles, including pulling checks from six of the first nine rounds, including the Round 7 and 9 victory laps. Going into round 10, they had a solid chance both the world team roping titles and the all-around crown for Coleman.

Ultimately they fell flat, as the earnings on Team Proctor and Medlin were not the same going into the NFR. If they had stopped the clock on their last steer and held their spot in the average, Coleman would have gone on to be the All-Around Champion, but lost by only $675.74 to Shad Mayfield.

A Slow Season Meant A Huge Change From Proctor And Medlin Team Roping Pair

Proctor and Medlin | Fernando Sam-Sin

Since then, things have changed for the pair. In 2024, Proctor, as the header for the pair, finished at No. 3 in the world standings, earning $304,886 in the season. 2025 has looked a little different for the roper as he’s only earned $82,002. Medlin finished fourth in the world standings last year, but has only earned $60,930 this year compared to last season’s $291,653.

Things have slowed down heavily for them. Now sitting at No. 30 (Proctor) and No. 33 (Medlin), the pair seemed to see struggles all season long. A slow start to the year put them behind, and what was supposed to be a solid summer just didn’t happen.

At 34 (Medlin) and 40 (Proctor) the cowboys have been in the arena a long time. With decades between them, the team has now decided to call it quits. A tough year put things into perspective. They both have families. In fact, they have a lot of girls. Between the two of them they have five daughters and both are looking for more time with their families.

They will go out with a bang, despite not making it to the NFR; they still pulled in two huge wins this season at Calgary and the Governor’s Cup. While the pair won’t be seen together in the arena again, they both shared a sentiment about remaining family.

Looking ahead, Medlin’s plan for 2026 is to heel for 2021 NFR header Coy Rahlmann.

