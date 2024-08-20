Teton Ridge Announces Expanded Partnership with PRCA for National Finals Rodeo
Teton Ridge, a Western sports media and entertainment company, announced today a renewed, multi-faceted partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), returning as the presenting sponsor of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas for 2024-2025.
In addition to the presenting sponsorship Teton Ridge will have a larger footprint within the NFR Fan Zone at the Thomas & Mack Arena and produce the “Official NFR Pre-Show” which will air live on Teton Ridge’s digital channels. Featuring some of the top talent and celebrities of the industry, the pre-show will take fans on a unique viewing experience each night with guest interviews, recaps of the action, behind the scenes moments with the athletes and a look ahead on the leaderboard.
“Working alongside the PRCA and Las Vegas Events (LVE) to preserve and enhance this treasured national sporting event is so important to our team at Teton Ridge,” said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. “In addition to celebrating the history and traditions of the Western lifestyle overall, their team shares in our mission to grow the popularity and reach of rodeo sports so that they are thriving for many generations to come. We look forward to this renewed partnership and integrating into added new avenues and fan platforms all while celebrating the champions of our industry.”
In an effort to bring even more rodeo content to fans worldwide, Teton Ridge and PRCA will partner with ProRodeo Films to aid in the distribution of archival footage across new digital outlets. Teton Ridge-owned Pro Fantasy Rodeo (PFR) will become the “Official Fantasy Partner” of ProRodeo. With more than $6 million and 2,000 buckles awarded to fans PFR is the leader in the western fantasy gaming space. Followers and fans will have the action brought right to their phones during the two weeks in Las Vegas with just under half a million dollars in cash and prizes on the line for the NFR “Big Game.”
“The National Finals Rodeo is the premier championship event in western sports and the PRCA is proud to continue our partnership with Teton Ridge, a leader in western entertainment,” said Tom Glause, CEO PRCA. “Our membership and our fans will benefit from these opportunities and a growing emphasis on showcasing our sport.”
The NFR, which has called Las Vegas home since 1985, is a culmination of more than 600 PRCA-sanctioned events within the regular season. Spanning the course of two weeks, top-ranked athletes in the world standings who have risen to the top of their disciplines throughout the year, compete for the highly coveted championship gold buckles at the heralded year-end event.
Teton Ridge first partnered with the esteemed event in 2021 just months after acquiring The American Rodeo. With a rejuvenated commitment to expanding Western sports and elevating them to global proportions, the enhanced partnership with PRCA will bring new elements to life to encourage wider audiences to follow along.
For the most comprehensive source for everything NFR visit prorodeo.com. Ticketing information and more is available at NFRexperience.com.