Texas Breakaway Roper Kicks Off July Rodeos With a Bang in Wyoming
Shai Schaefer roped her calf in Cody, Wyoming in a blazing - don't blink or you'll miss it - 1.8 seconds to pocket $6,110. She started off the July rodeos with a big career win.
Ricky Bobby, known as Sir Tango Time to the American Quarter Horse Association, is Schaefer's sorrel 8yo gelding.
Schaefer has a lot of rodeos to go to in the coming weeks and she has two great horses to carry her through.
She told us, "Ricky is good on faster starts and stronger calves, and Newt is going to help me more on fresher calves and in muddy conditions." Newt, registered as Runnin to a Dream is Shai's palomino 5-year-old gelding and second mount.
Schaefer has a game plan for the upcoming events where she will be roping.
She said, "I have stayed on Ricky so far at everything else this week and plan on riding him almost everywhere! This is the year I think he’s really settled in and got consistent for me if I can stay aggressive on him, too."
Ricky Bobby lives up to his namesake as he gives every run his all.
Schaefer said, "He’s true definition of “if you ain’t first, you’re last” and owns the 'Ricky Bobby' name to a T."
Her Palamino gelding also carries a big personality which is how he received his name. "Newt on the other hand, was named after one of my favorite Lonesome Dove characters and their personalities mirror as well! Two polar opposites! "
The Texas looper has set her goals for the 2024 season and if all goes to plan they very well might lead her to a National Finals Breakaway Roping qualification in the next few years.
"My goal this year is to make it to the playoff series in Puyallup (Washington) and try to get into the top 20 (in the World Standings) so I can get into the big winter rodeos, but never ruling out that number 15 spot either!"
Schaefer explains that is never easy to go down the rodeo trail and she has some great people and sponsors on her team.
"I have some truly remarkable sponsors that are helping back me and all of them have always stepped up and made sure the boys and myself are taken care of, no matter what area code I am in and I could not be more thankful for them!"
Her sponsors include; Fastback, Vitalize, Resistol, CSI, Ranahan, Breakaway from Cancer, Re-Vita CBD, Eight-A-Way, Stretch Dummies, Wyoming Blanton Enterprises, and Big Country Feed. Shai says they, "all deserve a special shout out for all they do for us!"
Schaefer refuses to leave out the support from her family she receives while she competes. She strongly believes, "I never can leave out my family either. None of this would be possible without any of them."
With all her support and great horses Shai Schaefer is well on her way to achieving her goals.
Schaefer's win in Cody has boosted her in the world standings and was a big step to achieving her 2024 rodeo goals.
Cody Breakaway Results
1. Shai Schaefer, 1.8 seconds, $6,110;
2. Rylee A George, 2.0, $4,888;
3. (tie) Sarah Angelone and Hali Williams, 2.2, $3,513 each;
5. (tie) Josie Conner, Jackie Crawford, Taylor Engesser, Shayla Hall, Aspen Miller and Cadee Williams, 2.3, $1,578 each;
11. Kelsie Domer, 2.4, $917;
12. (tie) Maddy Deerman, Brooke Ladner and Madison Outhier, 2.5, $611 each;
15. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Nicole Hadley and Beau Peterson, 2.6, $102 each. Full Cody Results Click Here