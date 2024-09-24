Rodeo Daily

The Governor's Cup Starts Thursday Here Are the Contestants Vying for NFR Spots

This weekend has the power to make gold buckle dreams come true or break hearts that this wasn’t their year to see the Vegas lights. Let’s take a look at the athletes competing this weekend. 

Lexi Gieck

Bareback Riding

Keenan Hayes       Dean Thompson 

Rocker Steiner       Cole Franks 

Jacob Lees            Cole Reiner

Jacek Frost           Waylon Bourgeois 

Jess Pope             Garrett Shadbolt 

Bradlee Miller         RC Landingham

Steer Wrestling 

Dalton Massey     Dakota Eldridge

Justin Shaffer    Cash Robb

Tucker Allen     Tristian Martin 

Done Payne    Jesse Brown

Jd Struxness     Rowdy Parrott

Stetson Jorgensen  Will Lummus 

Saddle Bronc Riding 

Kade Bruno    Brody Cress

Wyatt Casper   Zeke Thurston

Ryder Sandford     Statler Wright 

Logan Cook     Zac Dallas

Ryder Wright      Lefty Holman 

Kolby Wanchuk      Damian Brennan 

Tie-Down Roping 

Kincade Henry     Ty Harris 

Marty Yates      Haven Meged 

Dylan Hancock    Cole Clemons

Hunter Herrin    John Douch 

Shad Mayfield    Shane Hanchey 

Riley Webb       Zack Jongbloed

Team Roping by team

Andrew Ward & Kollin VonAhn

Jake Smith & Douglas Rich

Clint Summers & Jake Long 

Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueria 

Nelson Wyatt & Jonathan Torres 

Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili

Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp

Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord

Wyatt Bray & Paden Bray 

Luke Brown & Travis Graves

Cyle Denison & Tanner Braden

Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin 

Breakaway Roping 

Josie Conner         Martha Angelone

Kelsie Domer        Rickie Fanning 

Shelby Meged     Kendal Pierson 

Rylee George      Bradi Good

Maddy Deerman  TiAda Gray

Taylor Minsell  Jackie Crawford 

Barrel Racing 

Hailey Kinsel   Dona Kay Rule

Emily Beisel    Jordan Brings

Kassie Mowry  Ashely Castleberry 

Wenda Johnson   Halyn Lide 

LaTricia Duke      Chelsea Moore

Andrea Busby      Shelley Morgan 

Bull Riding 

Hayes Weight   Rawley Johnson 

TJ Gray            Clayton Sellars 

Wacey Schalla   Trevor Reiste 

Cooper James   Jace Trosclair 

Tristen Hutchings   Jeter Lawrence 

Fulton Rutland     Jate Frost 

