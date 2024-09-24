The Governor's Cup Starts Thursday Here Are the Contestants Vying for NFR Spots
The second annual Cinch Playoffs The Governor's Cup starts this Thursday, September 26th and will end on Saturday the 28th. This weekend has the power to make gold buckle dreams come true or break hearts that this wasn’t their year to see the Vegas lights. Let’s take a look at the athletes competing this weekend.
Bareback Riding
Keenan Hayes Dean Thompson
Rocker Steiner Cole Franks
Jacob Lees Cole Reiner
Jacek Frost Waylon Bourgeois
Jess Pope Garrett Shadbolt
Bradlee Miller RC Landingham
Steer Wrestling
Dalton Massey Dakota Eldridge
Justin Shaffer Cash Robb
Tucker Allen Tristian Martin
Done Payne Jesse Brown
Jd Struxness Rowdy Parrott
Stetson Jorgensen Will Lummus
Saddle Bronc Riding
Kade Bruno Brody Cress
Wyatt Casper Zeke Thurston
Ryder Sandford Statler Wright
Logan Cook Zac Dallas
Ryder Wright Lefty Holman
Kolby Wanchuk Damian Brennan
Tie-Down Roping
Kincade Henry Ty Harris
Marty Yates Haven Meged
Dylan Hancock Cole Clemons
Hunter Herrin John Douch
Shad Mayfield Shane Hanchey
Riley Webb Zack Jongbloed
Team Roping by team
Andrew Ward & Kollin VonAhn
Jake Smith & Douglas Rich
Clint Summers & Jake Long
Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueria
Nelson Wyatt & Jonathan Torres
Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili
Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp
Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord
Wyatt Bray & Paden Bray
Luke Brown & Travis Graves
Cyle Denison & Tanner Braden
Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin
Breakaway Roping
Josie Conner Martha Angelone
Kelsie Domer Rickie Fanning
Shelby Meged Kendal Pierson
Rylee George Bradi Good
Maddy Deerman TiAda Gray
Taylor Minsell Jackie Crawford
Barrel Racing
Hailey Kinsel Dona Kay Rule
Emily Beisel Jordan Brings
Kassie Mowry Ashely Castleberry
Wenda Johnson Halyn Lide
LaTricia Duke Chelsea Moore
Andrea Busby Shelley Morgan
Bull Riding
Hayes Weight Rawley Johnson
TJ Gray Clayton Sellars
Wacey Schalla Trevor Reiste
Cooper James Jace Trosclair
Tristen Hutchings Jeter Lawrence
Fulton Rutland Jate Frost