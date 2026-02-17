Academy Award-Winning Actor and Lonesome Dove Star Robert Duvall Passes Away

When you skim through the biographies of professional rodeo athletes, one of the things many cowboys and cowgirls have in common is their favorite movie: Lonesome Dove. The 1989 television miniseries set the bar for Western movies. A former Texas Ranger, Augustus McCrae became a fan-favorite, with his good nature, quick wit, and kind heart.

McCrae was played by one of the most influential actors in cowboy culture, Robert Duvall. Duvall was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, and an impactful storyteller. On February 15, Duvall passed away at home, on his Virginia ranch. Duvall was 95.

Duvall's Legacy

Robert Duvall | Dan Loftin / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duvall spent much of his childhood in Annapolis, Md., as his father, Rear Admiral William Howard Duvall, was stationed at the United States Naval Academy. His mother, Mildred, was an amateur actress, and Duvall followed in her footsteps as a natural actor.

He served in the United States Army, then attended the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre in New York City. Duvall poured all of his efforts into acting and his notoriety spanned generations.

From his first major role inTo Kill A Mockingbird to one of his final roles in Jack Reacher, Duvall became an iconic character. He starred in countless notable films and television productions, including True Grit, The Godfather, and Open Range.

Duvall was involved in several philanthropic efforts, including the Robert Duvall Children's Fund, which assisted families in Northern Argentina through the renovation of homes, schools, and medical facilities. In 2005, he married Luciana Pedraza. The two met in Argentina and have been together since 1997.

Luciana shared a statement on Duvall's official social media channels on Monday:

"STATEMENT FROM LUCIANA DUVALL

Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort.

To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

